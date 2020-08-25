In wake of Kenosha police shooting, Packers implore: ‘We can’t stand for this any longer’

“I hope there can be cops who can speak out as we’re speaking out about these things and be as disgusted at this unfortunate norm has become in our country. But it starts with the system that’s in place. Until the system is changed, there’s not going to be a whole lot of change.”

Rodgers said that the most important next step is for people to listen to each other instead of shouting their own opinions on social media or elsewhere.

“I’ve always tried to listen first, and listening involves being silent,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s too many opinions. There’s an entitlement that comes with a lot of opinions. There’s a lot of opinions and statements made out of emotion. When you react first out of emotion, you lack the ability to listen. I think in listening, you find that empathy. And it’s only through empathy and understanding that you can truly I think have a better awareness about kind of what the actual issues are, being a white male. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for years.

“I grew up playing sports, playing basketball. I never saw color. It was just my friends, and there was no difference, but when you start listening and understanding, you realize the reality that you grew up in is much different than the reality that many of my teammates have grown up in. I think that’s the first step toward educating yourself about what some of these issues are and the root of them. I’ll say it again — this is a systemic problem. Until the system’s changed, there’s not going to be a whole lot of change in this country.”