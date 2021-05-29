In wake of his father’s death, Packers’ Aaron Jones vows to honor man who ‘was everything to me’

GREEN BAY — The end zone. Alvin Jones Sr.’s seats were almost always in the end zone — home or road, pandemic or no pandemic. If Alvin and his wife, Vurgess, could be in the crowd to watch the Green Bay Packers, they were. And they wanted to be in the end zone.

Which made sense, of course, given how often their son Aaron would visit that area of the field.

“He was at every game,” the Packers Pro Bowl running back said, tears welling in his eyes. “Before the game, I would go to a certain spot — and he would be sitting there.

“I’m still going to go have my moment with him. I know he’s still going to be there. He has the best seat in the house. I know he’s up there watching me. And it’s going to be special.”

But it will not be the same. For so much of Aaron and his twin brother Alvin Jr.’s football lives, Alvin Sr. had been there in person — from their high school and college days in El Paso, Texas, to Aaron’s first four years in the NFL. (Alvin Jr., a linebacker, entered the league in 2018 but has yet to see regular-season action.)