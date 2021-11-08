In unique balancing act, Packers look to prep Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love — simultaneously but separately — for Seattle

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has coached under some unusual circumstances during his career, but nothing like what awaits the Green Bay Packers this week as they prepare for the Seattle Seahawks, with one quarterback set to take all the live reps in practice all week long while the other — the quarterback they actually want playing on game day — will be working remotely from home and not allowed to set foot in the building until Saturday.
That’s the scenario the Packers head coach finds himself in, with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and backup Jordan Love — following a predictably up-and-down performance in his first NFL start in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — set to take all the first-team practice reps with Rodgers meeting with coaches and teammates via videoconferencing.
“I have never been through this situation,” LaFleur acknowledged Monday, one day after the team’s seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt end without Rodgers in Kansas City. “We’ve never been through this process before, but we’ll get our feet wet for the first time.”
Those uncharted waters into which the coaches will be diving headfirst will require formulating a game plan for Seattle that will allow for myriad possibilities, from Rodgers being rusty after not having a full-fledged, normal practice since the week of the team’s Oct. 24 win over Washington; to Rodgers’ offensive teammates not being as in sync with their quarterback as they normally are with a usual workweek to go through the various subtleties in the game plan that Rodgers loves to dive into; to Rodgers not getting cleared and Love having to make a second straight start.
“It’ll be a great learning experience for all of us, in terms of how we communicate it, how we go out there and execute it,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there could be a situation where we have some specific plays for either quarterback.”
Whether LaFleur would in fact pull Rodgers off the field against the Seahawks to play Love for selected snaps or is simply giving the Seahawks something else to think about in their preparation this week is hard to say.
But given the dichotomy between Rodgers’ NFL experience — Rodgers has started 218 career games (including playoffs), Love has started one — the coaches will be hard-pressed to create a game plan that can be run by either quarterback depending on how the week plays out.
“By and large, you’re preparing both of them for the way you want to attack a certain defense,” LaFleur said. “I think a lot of it comes down to situationally, what you do in terms of third down, red zone — just because Jordan hasn’t had a lot of maybe the same experience with some of those plays as Aaron. But I think it’ll be a healthy mix. You always have to prepare for either guy to be available, so you’ve got to have a healthy mix that they’re both comfortable with.”
Asked last week how realistic it is for Rodgers to be ready without a single practice snap, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy didn’t hesitate.
“If there’s anybody that can, it would be him,” Getsy replied. “That’s my feeling with him, personally.”
Rodgers and the coaches spent the entire 2020 offseason fine-tuning the offense via Zoom, but working through a game plan for a specific opponent like they will this week isn’t exactly the same process.
“I think (that experience) absolutely helps, just making sure the communication is on point in terms of why we’re calling what we’re calling, what we’re trying to attack, and how we best want to go out there and execute it,” LaFleur said. “He’s always involved (in weekly game-planning). He’s a big part of our process in terms of how we game plan. And that won’t change this week.”
That said, Rodgers has always been a huge believer in the value of practice, and it’s during those sessions that he frequently works through smaller details of the game plan on the practice field with his wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and offensive linemen to make sure they are on the same page for various situations that might come up.
“I think that absolutely is a challenge, because I know there’s times where he’ll have conversations with certain receivers or whoever,” LaFleur said. “It may be about just how he anticipates maybe a certain route to be run. But I do think the communication will be crystal clear. We’ll make sure he’s involved in everything we do.”
LaFleur said he has considered altering the practice week in order to get Rodgers more work on Saturday, when he’d finally be able to return to the facility, but LaFleur also indicated he’d be reluctant to vastly change the schedule to accommodate Rodgers. Under normal circumstances, Saturdays are light walk-through sessions and nothing more intense.
“It’s about the entire team, and making sure that our guys are fresh when we go out there and play,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think anybody’s fresh at this point of the season, but as fresh as we can be, and go out there and execute at a high level.”