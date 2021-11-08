In unique balancing act, Packers look to prep Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love — simultaneously but separately — for Seattle

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has coached under some unusual circumstances during his career, but nothing like what awaits the Green Bay Packers this week as they prepare for the Seattle Seahawks, with one quarterback set to take all the live reps in practice all week long while the other — the quarterback they actually want playing on game day — will be working remotely from home and not allowed to set foot in the building until Saturday.

That’s the scenario the Packers head coach finds himself in, with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and backup Jordan Love — following a predictably up-and-down performance in his first NFL start in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — set to take all the first-team practice reps with Rodgers meeting with coaches and teammates via videoconferencing.

“I have never been through this situation,” LaFleur acknowledged Monday, one day after the team’s seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt end without Rodgers in Kansas City. “We’ve never been through this process before, but we’ll get our feet wet for the first time.”