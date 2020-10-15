In understated Corey Linsley, Packers have ‘great comfort’ knowing their line is in good hands

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My No. 1 focus — and I know this is a cliché and whatever — but my No. 1 focus is always, obviously, playing the best I can, but it’s getting everybody on the same page. Because it really does all start with that,” Linsley said. “It starts with Aaron, and once we get to the line, I have to make my calls and I have to be flawless with that. So that’s the main focus every week.

“We have some smart dudes in our room — I mean, some really in-tune dudes who know the offense. Obviously, we’ve been in (this scheme) for a year now in the system, so we have better communication than we did last year and we can get on the same page easier. But that’s my main focus every week is to dial in on the playbook, dial in on the game plan, know what we’re going to do so that everybody else can do their job.”

And Linsley knows that job will be appreciably harder against the Buccaneers and Bowles, the former New York Jets head coach who has a diabolical pressure scheme that offensive line coach Adam Stenavich admitted leaves coaches “always paranoid” in preparing for it.