In underappreciated Adrian Amos, Packers know they have a reliable leader who focuses on what matters: Team over self

“Along with the rest of the defense, I just feel like I’m getting better week to week, feeling more comfortable,” Amos said. “I feel like I’m playing faster than I was earlier in the year. I’m being moved around a lot, which I like. And I just think we all affect each other. When we’re playing well, you help the man next to you. When I’m making quick reads, I allow the guy next to me to make a faster read as well. So when we’re all working together, it makes it fun. We just have to continue to grow and work together and I feel like we can be a special defense.”

Veldheer returns

Needing help with their offensive line depth in the wake of five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s Dec. 31 season-ending knee injury, a source confirmed Monday evening that the Packers had agreed to terms on a deal with Jared Veldheer, who spent last season with the team and had been in retirement before joining the Indianapolis Colts last week and starting at left tackle for them in their AFC wild card loss at Buffalo on Saturday.