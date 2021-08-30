In third training camp, Yosh Nijman parlays extended playing time into convincing push for roster spot with Packers

That doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot as final cuts approach, but it would be hard to imagine the Packers moving on from him now when their patience is bearing fruit.

“I was very excited about Yosh and how he played this preseason. (I) kind of challenged him to see if he could take on the role of being a guy we can count on. I thought he did a good job,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said following the preseason finale.

“For him, it’s just understanding the different nuances of the system and being able to translate that on the field, blocking different looks, reacting to different scenarios. That’s the biggest thing he’s had to learn, is just how to handle himself. Even though a play might be one way versus a certain front, it’s completely different versus a different front. It’s just learning how to play fast versus multiple looks.”

While Bakhtiari’s initial roster status is up in the air — the team could put him on the in-season physically unable to perform list, meaning he’d miss six weeks, or on injured reserve, making him eligible to be activated after three games — many of the roster spots on the line seem set. Stenavich said he’s hoping to end up with 12 linemen, between the active roster and spots on the 16-player expanded practice squad.