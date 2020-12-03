In Tavon Austin, Packers hope another late-season addition gives offense a lift

“I've had nine quarterbacks in eight years and about four or five different offensive systems. I've never really been in a steady place. I'm just glad I'm finally here with Aaron and hopefully he grows trust in me,” Austin said. “It's just about somebody really giving me the chance and really believing in me and letting me get comfortable.

Extra points

The Packers are hoping recently added defensive tackle Anthony Rush, who is the heaviest player on the roster at 361 pounds, can beef up their run defense against the Eagles and running back Miles Sanders. “That’s a big dude, man. I haven’t been around too many guys like that, in college or in the league. That’s a big boy,” Packers Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, who is listed at 314 pounds, said. “He was on the Eagles before, so just letting me know some stuff they do, I think he can do a great job. Hopefully you’ll see him on the field and see what he can do.” … Center Corey Linsley (knee) did not practice for the second straight day, but right guard Lucas Patrick (toe) did work on a limited basis again. “I know Lucas. He’s going to give us everything he can throughout the week and do everything he can to get ready to play,” LaFleur said. “It’s kind of a wait-and-see deal with him, but we’re confident that he’s able to battle through. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.” … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was added to the injury report after being limited in practice by an ankle injury.