In slimmer, more focused Preston Smith, Aaron Rodgers sees ‘a different person, I really do’

“That’s a great question. I don’t know the answer to that,” Smith replied. “I guess I’m getting in rhythm a lot earlier this year than I was last year. You want your playmakers to get in a rhythm. I like to be in rhythm early, hitting some guys, getting some rushes in, getting a feel for the game, and then I can get in my flow and get in my zone and I can play the way I know I can play.”

Unlike his lost Smith brother, Preston has never missed a game in his NFL career, a testament to his durability and something the Packers will have to hope continues with Za’Darius out for perhaps the rest of the regular season, with some hope for a postseason return.

“I was told the best ability is availability, so I just try to make sure that I do what I have to do to be available and ready for each week and make sure I’m here for the team, but also myself,” Smith said. “Knock on wood.”

Smith has another thing going for him in 2021: new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was his coordinator in Washington during Smith’s first two NFL seasons in 2015 and 2016 and believes in him despite Smith coming off a decidedly down year.