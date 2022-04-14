In Sammy Watkins, Packers hope low-risk addition delivers needed reward at receiver

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers got themselves a veteran wide receiver on Thursday — one with a recognizable name at that.

He’s even someone coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable are all familiar with.

But while Sammy Watkins’ name might ring a bell, his game in recent years hasn’t led to much productivity — something the Packers desperately need to change for Watkins to be a meaningful addition to their renovation-in-progress wide receivers room.

Clearly the team is hoping that by signing Watkins, reportedly on a one-year deal that is worth up to $4 million, he can recapture some of his past production with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. But they also must surely realize that Watkins was available — and with such an inexpensive price tag — because he’s almost seven years removed from his lone 1,000-yard receiving season.

Watkins, who turns 29 in June, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft but hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills. He has compiled just 116 receptions for 1,488 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons — totals that are all fewer than the 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns that departed star wide receiver Davante Adams put up during the 2021 season alone.

Obviously, the Packers aren’t counting on Watkins alone to replace Adams, whom the team traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 in exchange for first- and second-round picks (Nos. 22 and 53) in the NFL draft, which begins April 28.

But they must believe Watkins can provide a lift that has lost three veterans — Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown — this offseason.

Even with the team announcing Watkins’ signing on Thursday, the Packers still only have five receivers under contract at the moment who’ve caught at least one NFL regular-season pass: Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Rico Gafford and Watkins. No. 2 wide receiver Allen Lazard has not yet signed his restricted free-agent tender, with that signing period still open for another week, and exclusive rights free agent Malik Taylor hasn’t signed his qualifying offer, either.

The last time Watkins and LaFleur were together was in 2017, after the Bills traded Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams — whose offense was coordinated by LaFleur. That year, Watkins posted 39 receptions for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I think there is always a transition period,” LaFleur said of Watkins in December 2017. “He’s got to learn the offense and then it takes some time for the coaches to learn the player and what he is best at. We feel like he is an integral part of our receiving corps, and you can really feel him when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s a powerful guy. So we definitely would like to get him going early and often, really, in every game.”

The following spring, Watkins was one of two big-name wide receivers Gutekunst targeted in free agency, with Jacksonville’s Alan Robinson being the other. Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million deal ($21 million signing bonus) with the Kansas City Chiefs while Robinson chose to sign with the Chicago Bears.

The Packers wound up spending their money on veteran tight end Jimmy Graham while releasing their own former No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson the same day.

Watkins caught 40 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, 52 passes for 673 yards and three TDs in 2019 and 37 passes for 421 yards and two TDs in 2020 before signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens.

In his one year in Baltimore, Watkins finished with career lows in receptions (27) and receiving yards (394) while playing in 13 of the Ravens’ 17 games. He caught 18 passes for 292 yards in his first five games but managed only nine receptions for 102 yards the rest of the season, falling behind Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay in the receiver rotation. He played just 61 snaps over the final five weeks of the season and missed the Ravens’ Dec. 19 loss to the Packers while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Whether Watkins, who visited the Packers on Thursday before signing, can regain the form he showed early on in Buffalo remains to be seen. But after being promoted to offensive passing-game coordinator, Vrable mentioned Watkins during a Q&A session with reporters earlier this week.

Vrable, who was the Bills’ offensive quality control coach early in Watkins’ career, was comparing Watkins and Adams, who went 49 picks after Watkins in that 2014 draft.

“No one’s a for-sure bet,” Vrable said. “For some guys, takes a little bit more time than others. You look back at Davante, (the Bills) obviously drafted Sammy in that class, and Sammy was a great player, but Davante was a (second-round pick) who continued to develop. He was the (ninth) receiver drafted (that year). It was a continued climb. He got his confidence there, he learned the playbook, he learned what Aaron was looking for, what the (coaching) staffs were looking for. It’s just a gradual growth and everyday finding a way to get 1% better.”