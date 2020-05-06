In Ruvell Martin, Matt LaFleur finds a special fit for Packers’ first season-long minority coaching fellowship

“He was my quarterback from my freshman to my junior year. He was the starter the whole time. And he was actually also my roommate for two years,” Martin said of LaFleur in that interview last year. “So we lived together for two years and played ball for three years, too.”

Martin said LaFleur was “a great teammate, and a really good quarterback,” and described his style of play like this: “He was a smaller quarterback, so if he knew he had an opportunity to take off and run, he was going to take off and run. He actually had two NFL wideouts to throw to — myself and Glenn Martinez. So, I would have liked to have seen him put it up a little bit more. But he trusted those legs of his.”

Asked what kind of roommate LaFleur was, Martin replied, “He was clean. He was a really good guy. He’s one of those people you’re fortunate to have run across. He was always into what he was doing as far as whether it be coaching or school or being the quarterback, so he wasn’t a guy I partied with or anything like that because he was really studious and into what he was doing. He was one of those guys where you were like, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like you.’”

And now Martin will at least start down that path in coaching. He’ll be working with the offense and assist with the wide receivers during his yearlong fellowship, the Packers said.