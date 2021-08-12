In room full of ‘misfits,’ Packers have exciting options at tight end

GREEN BAY — Hermie the elf-turned-dentist and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer outcast-turned-holiday savior had the Charlie in the Box, the cowboy riding an ostrich and the choo-choo with square wheels.
The Green Bay Packers have their tight end room, which position coach Justin Outten likens to the famous Island of Misfit Toys in the popular old-school Christmas TV special.
“’JO’ jokes and says we’re the room of the misfits, the people nobody wants,” tight end Dominique Dafney said Thursday afternoon, as the Packers prepared for Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. “The height range is, what, 6-8 to 6-1? (The experience is) from Year 16, to a rookie? And we’re all different body types, we play different positions.”
If that seems odd — they are all tight ends, after wall — let Matt LaFleur, who loves to use versatile tight ends in his offensive scheme, explain. Or try to.
“So, the way we break it down is, you’ve got your traditional ‘Y’ tight end, (which is) more of your blocking tight end in your ‘12’ and ‘21’ personnel,” LaFleur said, referring to one running back/two tight end alignments (12) and two back/one tight end groupings (21). “Then you have your ‘F’ tight end, which some people might consider more of an ‘H-back’ type role. And you have your dual-threat tight end, somebody that might be your ‘F’ in 12 and 21 but then in ’11’ personnel (one back/one tight end) can go play ‘Y.’ So, we kind of look at it three different ways.”
Simply put, there are tight ends who can block, tight ends who can catch, and tight ends who can do both. Within those groups, there are tight ends who can also move into the backfield and be used as fullbacks, and tight ends who are athletic enough that they can line up as wide receivers in spread formations.
And the Packers have ‘em all.
In 37-year-old Marcedes Lewis, in his 16th season, they have the strong blocker who reinvented himself after being a prolific pass-catcher earlier in his career in Jacksonville with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
“Because I was playing when the TVs’ the clarity was bad, I don’t even have no highlights on YouTube. No social media, no nothing,” Lewis joked. “(But) Nate was with me in Jacksonville. He’s definitely aware of what can happen. I feel like I’m a secret weapon, just in case.
“It’s team-first for me. If I have to put a guy on his neck so ‘33’ can score a touchdown, then I’m going to put that dude on his neck so Aaron Jones can get in the end zone. If they need me to catch a fade in the back of the end zone, I’ll do that. Whatever my role is, I own that.”
In emerging star Robert Tonyan, who tied for the NFL lead for touchdown catches by a tight end (11) last season, they have a receiving tight end who has gone from a little-known 2017 practice-squad pick-up to one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets.
“I think it's more (about) building that connection with Aaron, just knowing when we go to the line what he's looking for in certain situations and certain looks and things that we go over in practice,” Tonyan said. “(I’m) building that connection with 12 and even another year in the system, just being confident and comfortable with this offense.”
In second-year man Josiah Deguara, who returned to practice last week after tearing the ACL in his left knee last Oct. 5, they have a jack-of-all-trades tight end who LaFleur was eager to use all over the field before his rookie season came to a premature end. Deguara appears in line for a similar role this year — as the Packers’ version of San Francisco 49ers do-it-all fullback/tight end Kyle Juszczyk — although Deguara said Thursday he’s more focused on getting back up to speed after a lost year.
“You couldn’t have a more variety of players in the tight end room,” Deguara said. “There’s obviously Marcedes and then Bobby and then me, Daf, all the way down. We make each other better in there, I think. Seeing how different people do things well and you do things well, you’re able to feed off each other. I think that’s what makes our room special.”
Despite Deguara’s truncated season last year, his fellow tight ends are expecting big things from him, including Tonyan, who added, “He can do everything — he can run routes, he can put his face on people, and I think we're just going to be happy to have him back because it just brings a whole different dynamic.”
And in Dafney, they have an against-the-odds player who went from working as a bouncer at a bar in Des Moines, Iowa to playing tight end and fullback for a playoff contender — and catching two passes, including a touchdown, from Rodgers late in the season.
Add in 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger, who’s trying to revive his career after two disappointing seasons; Bronson Kaufusi, a converted edge rusher who was a third-round pick in 2016 and spent his first four NFL seasons on defense; and Isaac Nauta and Daniel Crawford, who both had their moments in camp, and you have eight guys who are all unique.
“We’re just kind of all over the place. But I feel like that’s what’s so special about our room,” Dafney said. “As a room, we’re that Swiss Army knife. ‘OK, we’ve got one player down, we can look at the tight ends and know we can trust them. We need to put ‘em in on the line, we need to put ‘em out wide, in the backfield, we can look to the tight end room because they have what we need if we need it.’ So, it’s a very special room.
“I feel like I couldn’t have ended up in a better position starting out.”
Extra points
LaFleur said he will game-plan for the Texans defense to help quarterback Jordan Love succeed in his first NFL game after last year’s preseason was canceled and Love didn’t suit up during the regular season or playoffs. “We’re always trying to put our guys in great position to go out there and we want them to be successful,” said LaFleur, who plans to hold Rodgers out of all three preseason games. “But at the same time, I know there’s that balance of trying to get too cute. Certainly, I feel like there’s enough all-purpose plays within our plan that we feel good about that he can go out and execute at a high level.” … Rodgers, who was given a rest day Wednesday, took most of the No. 1 snaps, as did a host of other starters who are unlikely to play Saturday. … Love had a couple miscues but also several terrific throws during practice, including yet another connection with receiver Reggie Begelton, his go-to guy with the second unit. … Cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring) and defensive end Kingsley Keke (ankle) were activated from the non-football injury list. Only outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) and safety Will Redmond (foot) remain on the NFI list. … Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, a key special teams player who suffered an ankle injury last week, was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday evening. Cornerback Dominique Martin was signed to take his roster spot.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…