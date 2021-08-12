In room full of ‘misfits,’ Packers have exciting options at tight end

“We’re just kind of all over the place. But I feel like that’s what’s so special about our room,” Dafney said. “As a room, we’re that Swiss Army knife. ‘OK, we’ve got one player down, we can look at the tight ends and know we can trust them. We need to put ‘em in on the line, we need to put ‘em out wide, in the backfield, we can look to the tight end room because they have what we need if we need it.’ So, it’s a very special room.

Extra points

LaFleur said he will game-plan for the Texans defense to help quarterback Jordan Love succeed in his first NFL game after last year’s preseason was canceled and Love didn’t suit up during the regular season or playoffs. “We’re always trying to put our guys in great position to go out there and we want them to be successful,” said LaFleur, who plans to hold Rodgers out of all three preseason games. “But at the same time, I know there’s that balance of trying to get too cute. Certainly, I feel like there’s enough all-purpose plays within our plan that we feel good about that he can go out and execute at a high level.” … Rodgers, who was given a rest day Wednesday, took most of the No. 1 snaps, as did a host of other starters who are unlikely to play Saturday. … Love had a couple miscues but also several terrific throws during practice, including yet another connection with receiver Reggie Begelton, his go-to guy with the second unit. … Cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring) and defensive end Kingsley Keke (ankle) were activated from the non-football injury list. Only outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) and safety Will Redmond (foot) remain on the NFI list. … Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, a key special teams player who suffered an ankle injury last week, was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday evening. Cornerback Dominique Martin was signed to take his roster spot.