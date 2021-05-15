In Packers rookie Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb sees himself — only better: ‘He has the potential to be way better than I was’

Different builds

For his part, Rodgers spoke immediately on draft night about the similarities between his game and Cobb’s, even though they’re built slightly differently. (The Texans list Cobb at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds; the Packers have Rodgers as 5-9 and 212 pounds.) He explained he’d been watching Cobb play for “years” because of his father.

“When Amari was first starting to play wide receiver — his freshman year (in high school), he was a running back — I really just showed him a lot of stuff on Randall and really talked to him recently about watching Randall, because Randall just had a great feel for the game. He maximized his skill set,” Martin told The Athletic Wisconsin. “Randall did so much for us at Kentucky — inside, outside, special teams, Wildcat, he held field goals. Amari is kind of a guy that has done everything he was asked to do at Clemson as well.”

There’ll surely be more advice to come from Cobb, who was an 8-year-old Volunteers superfan when Martin quarterbacked the University of Tennessee to the 1998 national championship. Cobb met Rodgers when he was about the same age, while Martin was working as Cobb’s wide receivers coach at Kentucky and Cobb would go over to the coach’s house to visit.