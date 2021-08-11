In Packers’ crowded receiver competition, Reggie Begelton’s journey is about 'making it fun'

“This is a business,” Begelton said. “I do have a job, and I have to get back focused and realize that you can’t dwell on the small wins. You have more to accomplish.”

It was a reminder of a lesson Begelton had learned long ago, after going undrafted in 2016. He’d gone to rookie camp with the Atlanta Falcons (whose quarterbacks coach at the time was Packers coach Matt LaFleur) and then … nothing. So he headed to Canada, hoping he’d get another NFL shot — which came last year.

Now, in a crowded wide receiver room with a star (Adams), one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ closest friends (Randall Cobb), two established pass-catchers (Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling), a highly-regarded draft pick (third-rounder Amari Rodgers), a once-productive veteran trying to reestablish himself (Devin Funchess) and two receivers who beat him out for a roster spot last season (Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor), Begelton knows his path to a spot on the roster is a difficult one.