In NFL season of spectacular plays, officiating overshadows

As Raiders coach Jon Gruden joked (we think): "We are challenging things that we think are plays that are going to be overturned, and we are going to trust the process. But so far, I've been given the Heisman. I've been stiff-armed. I'm 0 for 27, I think."

All of which has caused confusion everywhere: on the field, the sideline, the stands, in the broadcast booths and anywhere people watch the NFL.

"Not only has it affected officiating, but it has affected everybody watching the game because everybody's flummoxed by it," former NFL officiating chief Mike Pereira, now a Fox analyst, told 670 The Score radio this season. "And I understand that. I'm frustrated with it also. It's typical of the league, and I was guilty back in my day - you overreact to one play and you put in a new rule without really understanding what the unintended consequences are. That's what has happened here.

It makes no sense to anybody - and that includes me - that you basically have two standards when it comes to pass interference, whether it's offense or defense. It's the standard on the field the way the officials call it and then it's the standard in New York and how New York calls."

Rest assured that officiating will be a major topic when NFL owners meet in the offseason.