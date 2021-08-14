In NFL debut, Jordan Love gets off to solid start despite Packers’ 26-7 loss

Love, who didn’t have a preseason schedule to participate in last summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and never suited up during his rookie season as the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games (including playoffs) in 2020, was playing in his first game since the Senior Bowl on January 25, 2020 following his final year at Utah State. His last game with his own team had been in the Frisco Bowl with the Aggies in a 51-41 loss to Kent State on December 20, 2019.

“I thought Jordan did a really nice job. He was efficient throwing the ball, he took what was there,” Rodgers said. “The key for him and any young quarterback is footwork. And if you watched him tonight on many of the plays where he threw the ball really efficiently, he was throwing on the right hitch or (with) no hitch, and that’s when quarterbacks get in a rhythm. That looked good to me.”

Love started the game Saturday night with Rodgers, now in his 17th season and 14th as the starting quarterback, sitting out along with nearly all of the Packers’ starters.