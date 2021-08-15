In NFL debut, Jordan Love gets off to solid start before missing third quarter with injury

“I thought there was a lot of good things that he did. I thought he made really solid decisions,” LaFleur said. “There were a couple balls that I think he’s got to just let it rip a little bit more and try not to aim it. I thought overall the command, getting in and out of the huddle, it was a pretty clean operation, which is positive.”

LaFleur said he planned on Love playing the first three quarters before turning the game over to Benkert. Instead, LaFleur shared limited information about Love’s injury after the game and Love was set to undergo further tests on Sunday.

“We just thought it was best to let him rest the second half,” LaFleur said.

Said Love: “It just kind of feels like a little strain-ish. We’ll see tomorrow, I’ll see the trainers tomorrow and find out from there. … I think I’ll be ready to go. It was obviously just a precautionary reason, but I think I’ll be ready to go next week.”