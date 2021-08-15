In NFL debut, Jordan Love gets off to solid start before missing third quarter with injury

GREEN BAY — In his NFL debut, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback of the future completed 2 of 6 passes for 7 yards, absorbed two sacks, scrambled twice for 10 yards, and finished with a 42.4 passer rating.
No, that stat line did not belong to Jordan Love on Saturday night in the Packers’ 26-7 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. Those were the inauspicious numbers Aaron Rodgers put up in his first preseason game, on August 11, 2005.
The point: Just as Rodgers’ performance against the then-San Diego Chargers that night didn’t portend the Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber career he would author, whatever Love did against the Texans — no matter how eager everyone from general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur or even Love himself were for his debut — was not in any way a make-or-break moment for the 2020 first-round draft pick.
“I was nervous. We played San Diego, the (helmet) headset went out, it was raining,” Rodgers recalled to the Packers TV network during a second-half sideline interview. “The only play I knew off the top off my head to call was Arrow Zebra Cross, so I think that was my only completion of the night. So it wasn’t a great night for me.”
But it was an important milepost in his quarterbacking journey, just as Saturday night was in Love’s. And Love’s odyssey began in earnest with a performance that, on balance, certainly qualified as a success: He completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown (110.4 passer rating) before LaFleur pulled him at halftime in favor of No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert because Love had “dinged” his right (throwing) shoulder late in the second quarter on a sack/fumble turnover.
“I thought there was a lot of good things that he did. I thought he made really solid decisions,” LaFleur said. “There were a couple balls that I think he’s got to just let it rip a little bit more and try not to aim it. I thought overall the command, getting in and out of the huddle, it was a pretty clean operation, which is positive.”
LaFleur said he planned on Love playing the first three quarters before turning the game over to Benkert. Instead, LaFleur shared limited information about Love’s injury after the game and Love was set to undergo further tests on Sunday.
“We just thought it was best to let him rest the second half,” LaFleur said.
Said Love: “It just kind of feels like a little strain-ish. We’ll see tomorrow, I’ll see the trainers tomorrow and find out from there. … I think I’ll be ready to go. It was obviously just a precautionary reason, but I think I’ll be ready to go next week.”
Love, who didn’t have a preseason schedule to participate in last summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and never suited up during his rookie season as the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games (including playoffs) in 2020, was playing in his first game since the Senior Bowl on January 25, 2020 following his final year at Utah State. His last game with his own team had been in the Frisco Bowl with the Aggies in a 51-41 loss to Kent State on December 20, 2019.
“I thought Jordan did a really nice job. He was efficient throwing the ball, he took what was there,” Rodgers said. “The key for him and any young quarterback is footwork. And if you watched him tonight on many of the plays where he threw the ball really efficiently, he was throwing on the right hitch or (with) no hitch, and that’s when quarterbacks get in a rhythm. That looked good to me.”
Love started the game Saturday night with Rodgers, now in his 17th season and 14th as the starting quarterback, sitting out along with nearly all of the Packers’ starters.
That left Love playing behind an offensive line with only two preferred starters (rookie center Josh Myers and veteran right guard Lucas Patrick) and with potential pass catchers that did not include the team’s top four wide receivers (Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb) or its top four tight ends (Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney).
Still, after back-to-back three-and-out series to start the game, Love got into a groove on his third series. Facing third-and-9 from the Packers’ 13-yard line and another potential three-and-out, Love hit tight end Jace Sternberger down the right seam for a 34-yard pick-up. Sternberger was wide open and caught the ball 25 yards downfield, but the throw was on the mark and delivered with plenty of velocity.
That big gain led to a 10-yard slant to Malik Taylor on third-and-4, followed by a 15-yard completion across the middle by Devin Funchess, who made a terrific one-handed catch on a slightly off-the-mark throw.
Two plays later, the Packers were in the end zone — on a 22-yard catch-and-run by running back Kylin Hill on a screen pass. Although Love only had to flip the ball 4 yards and Hill did the rest behind blocks by Myers, Patrick, guard Jon Runyan and wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins. Love celebrated his first NFL touchdown pass by sprinting to the end zone to join his teammates.
Love managed only one first down on the next two series, hitting Funchess for a 16-yard gain. Then, with LaFleur calling all of his timeouts late in the half in hopes of getting Love the opportunity to run a 2-minute drill before halftime, Love instead made his biggest mistake of the night.
With 53 seconds left in the half, Love dropped back and didn’t sense Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who’d beaten Nijman off the left edge, closing in on him. As Love cocked his arm to throw, Greenard swiped at the ball and knocked it from Love’s grasp, with Houston recovering the fumble.
Speaking to the Packers’ TV network at halftime, LaFleur made it clear that Love was at fault on the play (“That’s on him on the sack fumble,” LaFleur said) but also said he’d been “pretty pleased” with Love’s showing.
LaFleur also had harsh criticism for his makeshift offensive line (“We’ve got to block a hell of a lot better,” he said) and perhaps that shoddy protection factored into his decision to pull Love at halftime.
Benkert came in and immediately began slinging the ball all over the field. His first three snaps? An 18-yard laser to Funchess on a naked rollout, a 12-yard fastball to Taylor and a 21-yarder to Taylor. But on his fourth play, Benkert and Hill were unable to connect on a handoff on a stretch play, and the resulting fumble gave the ball to the Texans, who turned it into a field goal and a 16-7 lead.
Benkert finished the night having completed 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards with one interception and no touchdowns (53.5 rating).
“It was fun to be back with the fans, to have this type of environment to come back to after last year,” Rodgers said of the announced crowd of 72.348. “Not being around the fans is definitely tough. But fun for Jordan to get out there, fun for Kurt to get out there and see some of these young guys run around.”
