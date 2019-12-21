In (mostly) healthy Bryan Bulaga, Packers have had an ‘absolute rock’ anchoring line

“It wasn’t comfortable, it’s still not comfortable. It probably won’t be comfortable until I’m down in Florida training (in the offseason), not doing anything for a while,” said Bulaga, who suffered season-ending injuries midway through 2012 (hip) and in training camp in 2013 (ACL tear) before another ACL tear ended his 2017 season.

“It’s just one of those things where, if I feel like I can go out there and do it and still be productive, and play at a high level, I’m going to go out there and do it. I’ve missed a handful of games in my time here, and if I can go out there and play, I’m going to go out and do it. It doesn’t feel great, but you deal with it and go out there and get the job done.”

And Bulaga has. During a season in which the Packers’ offensive line has been among the NFL’s best, it’s no coincidence that the group’s two worst games came in the wake of Bulaga’s injuries: He played poorly at the Los Angeles Chargers when he was overcompensating for the awkward protective splint he wore on his right hand that week, and the line clearly missed him when he left that 37-8 loss to the 49ers after just nine snaps.