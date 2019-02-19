GREEN BAY — Somewhere in Mike Pettine’s very funny self-deprecating joke was a kernel of truth. But it was only one example of how the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator — and ex-Cleveland Browns head coach — can help his much-younger new boss.

Earlier in the day, new Packers coach Matt LaFleur had been asked who — with the incredibly young, thirtysomething staff of coaches he’s hired — he will lean on for advice during his rookie season and his first time as a head coach at any level.

His immediate answer: Pettine, the 52-year-old defensive coordinator who was hired last season by former coach Mike McCarthy and retained by LaFleur as his first staff decision.

“The first one that’s in the building is Mike Pettine. He’s sat in this seat,” LaFleur said before adding he can call any of the now NFL head coaches he’s worked for in his career — the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay, the Atlanta Falcons’ Dan Quinn and the Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel — with questions, too.

Shortly thereafter, Pettine was asked how he could help LaFleur this season, when his inexperience invariably catches him in a situation where he needs some advice. Pettine, who often half-jokes he’s been told that “my natural resting gaze is not a pleasant one,” chuckled.

“The good thing is what I bring from my experience in Cleveland,” Pettine replied. “I have a thick book on what not to do, so I can steer him clear of some of the pitfalls of being a first-time head coach.”

Don’t laugh. There’s definitely value in that, and while Pettine wasn’t retained simply because he has head-coaching experience — LaFleur is a fan of Pettine’s defensive scheme and made keeping him not only a top priority but something he expressly brought up in his interview for the job — he has already engaged in a number of discussions with LaFleur in which LaFleur sought his advice.

“We’ve had meetings and gone through some things and he’s asked me direct questions on, ‘How have you done it before?’ Or if there’s something I see he’s working on that I’ve had some experience with or might have a suggestion or something that I’ve been part of in the past that’s been helpful, I’ll bring it up,” Pettine said. “The working relationship so far has been very smooth.”

That comes as no surprise to those who’ve worked for or played for Pettine in the past. Despite his sometimes gruff exterior, Pettine at his core is a teacher who enjoys the role of mentor.

“If you have a question, or have something you want to talk to him about, he’ll open his door. I’m sure for Matt it’ll be great thing,” said new Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who had Pettine as his position coach as a player with the Baltimore Ravens and who got his NFL coaching start at Pettine’s suggestion with the New York Jets as a coaching intern in 2010.

“Mike’s had a couple years’ experience at it — what worked, what didn’t work, stuff like that — and Mike’s just the type of guy who just wants to help you out and help you be better, whether that’s quality control or the head coach or whatever. That’s just how he is.”

Former University of Wisconsin All-American left tackle Joe Thomas, a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer who retired from football after an 11-year playing career with the Browns, said Tuesday that Pettine’s joke about knowing what not to do has merit.

Pettine endured a lot during his two-year tenure with the dysfunctional Browns in 2014 and 2015 — enough that Pettine stood by his late-season pledge not to pursue the Packers’ head-coaching job in part because of that experience in Cleveland — and Thomas said Pettine’s time with the Browns really can help LaFleur.

“Being in his 50s, having been a head coach, having been a defensive coordinator a number of times, I think he does bring that good level of experience that the head coach can fall back on when he’s sitting in that room and they’re talking about, ‘Hey, this is what came up,’” Thomas said. “And Mike Pettine can say, ‘Hey, I was the head coach in Cleveland, and I can tell you what didn’t work. Let’s try to avoid this.’ And he can steer LaFleur in the right direction.”

That was new Packers special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga’s experience with Pettine, too. Mennenga served two of his seven seasons as the Browns’ assistant special teams coach under Pettine.

“He’s a great guy, a great man to work for. A lot of respect for him. I’m glad to work with him again,” Mennenga said. “I’ve leaned on him (already) on some things as far as situations. He’s been through a lot every place he’s been. I think he’ll be a great resource for all of us as coaches.”

Of course, Pettine’s main job is to grow the Packers defense from an up-and-down, injury-ravaged unit in Year 1 to a force in Year 2, which is why LaFleur kept him. His experience is just an ancillary benefit.

“When you look at Mike Pettine, there’s been a history. I’ve gone against his defenses before, and I think they present a lot of challenges for offenses,” LaFleur said. “And then, the fact he’s been a head coach and has sat in this seat, it really affords you an opportunity to bounce ideas off of him.

“My brother (Mike) worked for him in Cleveland, has a lot of respect for him, and just the guys that I trust in this business all have great things to say about Mike Pettine. And I just think that continuity going into Year 2 for the defense is going to be critical, because I think you’ll see there’s always a learning curve in Year 1. And I’m excited to see what the defense can do in Year 2 moving forward.“