GREEN BAY — The Los Angeles Rams have other things to worry about Sunday. Namely, beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

But during the week leading up to the big game, coach Sean McVay and his players spent plenty of time answering questions from the media — including several about new Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who spent the 2017 season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

And while no one was suggesting that the Rams wouldn’t be where they are without LaFleur, he certainly made an impression on quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Robert Woods and running back Todd Gurley, all of whom delivered high marks for their former offensive coordinator and said they expect him to be successful in his new gig.

LaFleur spent only one year with the Rams, spending the 2018 season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator after McVay allowed him to leave for an opportunity to be the offensive play-caller. McVay calls the Rams’ plays on offense.

“Matt was great for me,” said Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick who spent his rookie season (2016) playing for head coach Jeff Fisher before McVay arrived and brought LaFleur, who’d been the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach, with him. “I learned a lot from Matt.

“(I) just learned so much — not only about what we’re trying to do but about defenses and structures and about the quarterback position. He was fresh off of working with Matt Ryan, so I got to learn a lot about the success he had with him and a lot of the stuff that made (Ryan) successful. Matt was really good to for me, and I’m excited to see what he can do with Green Bay.”

Woods, the Rams’ leading receiver in catches (86), receiving yards (1,219) and touchdown receptions (six), said LaFleur and McVay are a lot alike and that McVay knows how to get the most out of receivers as well as quarterbacks. In his one year in Tennessee, Titans’ No. 1 receiver Corey Davis went from 34 receptions for 375 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie in 2017 to 65 receptions for 891 yards and four TDs this season.

“Great coach, great mind, great energy guy,” Woods said of LaFleur. “Knows the offensive side just like McVay, but really just a great coach. He’s got a great quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to work with, a great receiver (in) Davante Adams – you’ve seen what he’s done with Corey with Tennessee in just that one year, so I know he’s going to have big production for their offense.”

Woods also said that LaFleur will hold players accountable and deal with them in a direct manner.

“(He’s) definitely that guy. Totally honest guy,” Woods said. “He’ll let you know how he feels about a route, a play — anything. He’s definitely verbal, communicates well with the guys. He’ll definitely speak his mind and let you know if something’s not clicking, if that’s not how the offense is (supposed to be) run.”

Gurley predicted LaFleur, who was officially hired Jan. 11 and has never been a head coach before, will win right away, even though the Packers are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1990 and ’91.

“He’s going to have great success,” Gurley said. “Obviously, he has one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He’s a great guy, great coach.”

In the Rams’ offense, Gurley has had back-to-back 1,200-yard rushing seasons, and had 2,093 total yards from scrimmage in 2017 and 1,831 total yards this year. Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who spent the week in Atlanta and visited Radio Row, said Friday he’s eager to see how different LaFleur’s philosophy is in the run game.

“I’m just waiting to see what this running game is going to do. I haven’t talked to him yet, but I see that (the Rams) have been top 10 in running the ball, so your boys are getting happy about that,” Williams said in an interview with ESPN Wisconsin. “Me and Aaron (Jones), we’re ready to go. We’re ready to get loose.”

The 39-year-old LaFleur isn’t the only recent Rams assistant to get head-coaching jobs. Rams 35-year-old quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, who is ex-Packers head coach Mike Sherman’s son-in-law, is set to become the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach after the Super Bowl. With teams searching for the next McVay, McVay, who turned 33 last week, joked he’s too young to have a coaching tree, but acknowledged that LaFleur and Taylor’s hirings say a lot about what the Rams have built in a short time.

"You look at a coach like Matt Lafleur. He has done such a great job." McVay said. "This is a reflection of the organizational success we have had with the Rams. He is a great football coach. I thought he did an outstanding job with Tennessee, leading those guys calling plays as offensive coordinator this year. He is someone I have grown really close with, just going back to when we first started working together in Washington (from 2010 through 2013).

“Anytime guys have the ability to take the next step, it’s always a reflection of an organization’s success. And I think what is good about what we have going right here is we have a continuity between the coaches, the personnel, and the players. Everyone has that shared ownership. It all starts with people and building and developing those relationships. That’s exactly what I expect Matt to do as a leader. He is extremely smart and a great communicator. Unless we play the Packers, I will be rooting for Matt and wishing him nothing but the best. I think he will do a great job."