In Marcedes Lewis, Packers now understand the talent, leadership they have in their ‘Big Dog’

GREEN BAY — Marcedes Lewis is too old for this.
No, not for extending his NFL career. The Green Bay Packers tight end, in his 15th season, has his sights set on playing even longer. And at age 36, with an offseason and in-season fountain-of-youth approach — to his diet, fitness and mental health — he actually doesn’t feel too old to do, well, anything at this point.
Except waste energy on some sort of quest for revenge.
Now, don’t misunderstand him. Lewis spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars — the Packers’ opponent Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field — and he still cannot fathom how his tenure ended with the team that had selected him in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.
But it would be hypocritical of him, given his live-in-the-moment je ne sais quoi, to be still obsessing about it now, in the midst of his third season with the Packers and having rediscovered his love for the game while in the second act of his football life.
“Like I always tell you, I’m just in gratitude every day. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Lewis said. “That’s why I’m always in my moment and I’m immersed in the moment. And we’ll worry about the rest later.”
He’s certainly not worried about the past, although he hasn’t forgotten it, either. When the Jaguars cut him in March 2018 — shortly after they’d picked up his option — Lewis had been the longest-tenured player on the team and had played in 170 games. His 375 receptions and 4,502 yards receiving ranked third in team history, and his 33 touchdown catches ranked second. And yet, for all his contributions, he didn’t even get a phone call from the team. Instead, he received a text message from general manager Dave Caldwell asking him to call.
Before he did, he saw he’d been released — on television.
“I just think that, just the way it happened … I saw that I was being released on ESPN,” said Lewis, who admitted it took him “probably about a good year” to get past his feelings of being disrespected by the Jaguars organization. “I’d rather (the Jaguars) had hit me up and at least given me the option whether to take a pay cut — at least just have a conversation. We never got to that point.
“So yeah, it took a little while. I didn’t understand it for a long time.”
Lewis insists what he misses most about Jacksonville are the people, and not necessarily just former teammates and coaches he liked. One of his really good friends is his Jacksonville barber; another was a bartender at the local Cheesecake Factory restaurant.
“As far as ball, obviously it’s a business. But at the same time, for somebody that was there for 12 years and always held the organization in high regard and never put myself in bad situations to make the organization look bad, I just felt like to a man it would have been cool to just do it the right way,” Lewis said. “I felt like we could have handled it differently. But we’ve definitely moved on, no hard feelings. I don’t have any of that energy.”
The Packers, meanwhile, couldn’t be more thrilled to have him. Even though Lewis, slowed by a nagging knee injury for much of the year, has rather meager statistics (four catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns) and has only played 189 snaps (34.9% of the Packers’ snaps on the season), he is an undisputed vital piece of the offense, of the locker-room culture, and of the team’s leadership group and of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ inner circle.
Although they are the same age, had crossed paths during their college years (Rodgers at California, Lewis at UCLA) and had kept track of each other during their early NFL careers, Rodgers said he hadn’t really spoken with Lewis until the two met inside the Packers locker room after Lewis signed with the Packers in May 2018.
“I could tell right away that he had a lot of charisma and presence. But it’s been a lot of fun getting know him on a more personal level and becoming really good friends with him,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s a fantastic human being. He’s a really interesting guy. He has a lot of wisdom and insight. He’s just definitely one of my favorite teammates that we’ve ever had around here. He’s a fantastic leader. A guy much like we’ve had in Julius Peppers, Charles Woodson ... guys who, when they start talking, everyone shuts up and listens. That’s how it is with ‘Big Dog.’”
Although their careers had intersected a few times in the AFC South, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t sure what he was getting in Lewis when he took the job in January 2019. General manager Brian Gutekunst had signed Lewis to a one-year deal the previous year, but then-head coach Mike McCarthy and that offensive staff had essentially miscast Lewis as essentially an extra offensive lineman, brought onto the field just to block.
It wasn’t until LaFleur spoke with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett that the head coach realized how well Lewis could fit into his scheme, despite his age.
“I didn’t really have a ton of exposure to him. (But) when we hired Hackett here, and he talked about Marcedes and just how much he loved him and what a professional he is, that got us really excited,” LaFleur explained. “We watched the (2018) tape and still thought there was a lot left in there. And he’s proven it. He’s just the consummate pro and we’re just so lucky to have a guy like that.
“I’ve said it a million times: You can’t put a real value on the impact he has on this football team. I couldn’t be higher on Marcedes Lewis.”
Added Hackett: “I mean, there’s nobody like that guy. He’s awesome. It starts in the locker room, and then it goes onto the field. You can’t say enough about what he brings to our football team. He’s a special guy, and it shows. And that’s why he’s played so long. I hope he plays a lot longer.”
That’s certainly Lewis’ plan. He’s on his third one-year contract in Green Bay, but Lewis said late in the week that his goal is to at least match the career his friend Tony Gonzalez, who played 17 NFL seasons before retiring in 2014 and entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame in last year’s class.
“He played 17. I’d like to get to at least 17, if not 18. So I have at least two more after this year,” Lewis said. “That’s the goal. That’s where I see it.
“Obviously, it’s a blessing to be able to go out there and still play at a high level and have fun doing it. Being here has kind of rejuvenated my love for ball even more, just having another opportunity to live out my dream around people and with people that respect me and are happy to have me here. Once you feel that, you know you can be the best that you could be.
"So daily, I owe them my personal best, and I always think about it when I wake up in the morning — it’s an honor to serve. It’s an honor to serve as a tight end with the Green Bay Packers. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
