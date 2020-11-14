In Marcedes Lewis, Packers now understand the talent, leadership they have in their ‘Big Dog’

GREEN BAY — Marcedes Lewis is too old for this.

No, not for extending his NFL career. The Green Bay Packers tight end, in his 15th season, has his sights set on playing even longer. And at age 36, with an offseason and in-season fountain-of-youth approach — to his diet, fitness and mental health — he actually doesn’t feel too old to do, well, anything at this point.

Except waste energy on some sort of quest for revenge.

Now, don’t misunderstand him. Lewis spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars — the Packers’ opponent Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field — and he still cannot fathom how his tenure ended with the team that had selected him in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft.

But it would be hypocritical of him, given his live-in-the-moment je ne sais quoi, to be still obsessing about it now, in the midst of his third season with the Packers and having rediscovered his love for the game while in the second act of his football life.

“Like I always tell you, I’m just in gratitude every day. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Lewis said. “That’s why I’m always in my moment and I’m immersed in the moment. And we’ll worry about the rest later.”