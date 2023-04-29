GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst said he wasn’t willing to completely shut the door on veteran kicker Mason Crosby wearing his No. 2 Green Bay Packers jersey ever again.

But in truth, the Packers general manager probably just hasn’t flipped the deadbolt on that door. Because when you spend a sixth-round pick on a kicker — and do so with the blessing or at the urging of influential special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia — as the Packers did Saturday in picking Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, the chances of your longtime kicker ever entering the building again are pretty slim.

Even when he’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and has said multiple times he fully plans to keep playing, even with his 39th birthday looming in September.

“(With) what he’s done for our organization, we’re never going to close the door on that,” Gutekunst said after making 13 picks in the three-day draft. “But (Carlson) was a kicker that Rich has extensive experience with. He had his brother (with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders) and has known (Anders) for quite a while. … (So) I think the relationship Rich had was a positive factor for us picking him.”

Carlson becomes the 11th kicker the Packers have drafted in franchise history, but the first since the team took Crosby in the sixth round in 2007 out of Colorado. Crosby won the job from incumbent Dave Rayner that summer in training camp and, despite some difficult years, never relinquished it.

If this is the end for Crosby, he finishes his Packers career having played in a franchise-record 258 straight games and having scored 1,918 points, making 395 of 485 field-goal attempts (81.4%) and 733 of 753 extra-point tries (97.3%).

Carlson suffered a torn ACL in his left (non-kicking) led that ended his 2021 season, but he returned last year and made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and all 22 of his extra points tries. Gutekunst dismissed concerns about Carlson’s accuracy last season, chalking it up to the injury.

“For me, I obviously want to acknowledge the legacy he created and the legend that he is there,” Carlson said of Crosby. “But for me, I’m truly just focused on what I’m doing, the teammate I can be for the guys up there, and just putting my best foot forward every day.”

Keeping their options open?

Gutekunst refused to commit to picking up new starting quarterback Jordan Love’s fifth-year option — a move that would lock Love into a $20.3 million guaranteed base salary for 2024 and a decision that must be made by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

“We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.”

Asked why the team wouldn’t pick up the option after trading Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, away to clear Love’s path to the starting job, Gutekunst replied in part, “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

Backup plan

Speaking of quarterbacks, the Packers did add Penn State’s Sean Clifford in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) but could add a veteran option to serve as the No. 2 behind Love this season.

“We’ll kind of see how that goes, but we really like what (Clifford) brings to the table,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’ll probably see how these guys do before we think about bringing in a veteran right away.”

The veteran who’d make the most sense would be longtime Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan, who won the 2016 NFL MVP and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl that season but struggled last year with the Indianapolis Colts and was eventually benched.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was Ryan’s position coach in Atlanta during that MVP season, and Ryan would give the Packers a very experienced player to help Love as he transitions to being the starter.

“I think we’re going to be fluid with it,” LaFleur said of signing a veteran backup quarterback — or wide receiver, for that matter. “Those are going to be ongoing conversations with myself and Gutey and his staff. If the opportunity presents itself, that’s something that we’re always going to try to do what’s best for our football team.”