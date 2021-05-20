In Isaiah McDuffie, Packers have another intriguing linebacker candidate — and perhaps an AJ Dillon stopper?

GREEN BAY — At some point during training camp, there will be a collision. Isaiah McDuffie is sure of that.
The Green Bay Packers offensive line will create a crease — big enough for bruising 247-pound running back AJ Dillon to explode through — and there, waiting for him, will be McDuffie, the rookie inside linebacker who will be giving up 20 pounds in that matchup.
And who will win in that showdown?
“You know, I’ve got to say myself. C’mon now,” McDuffie said. “But that’s my boy, now.”
Yes, McDuffie, who was the second of the Packers’ two sixth-round picks on the final day of the NFL draft earlier this month, and Dillon, a second-round pick a year ago whose rookie season was derailed by COVID-19, were college teammates and friends at Boston College. And yes, those in-the-hole confrontations have happened before.
“It was competitive, definitely. We had some collisions,” McDuffie said. “We make each other better. Iron sharpens iron, and we make each other better at the end of the day.”
The duo has already connected, with Dillon vowing to do his part to help his college buddy get acclimated to his new football home.
“He told me this is the place to be,” McDuffie said. “He said the fans are really behind this team and the franchise is very historic, and it’s just a great overall town and place to be. And, he said he’s going to show me around, show me the spots and show me the ropes. I’m excited for him to be here with me.”
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound McDuffie battled back from a 2019 knee injury to lead the Eagles with 107 tackles, three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and an interception last season. His best game was against No. 2-ranked Notre Dame, when he had 16 tackles. He was a second-team All-AAC pick and recaptured the form he’d shown as a sophomore in 2018 before a knee injury sidelined him for the first eight games of the 2019 season.
“I was kind of a Swiss Army knife (in college). I could rush. I could check tight ends, running backs in space, play inside, outside the ball,” McDuffie said. “I just feel like at the next level I’m here to do whatever a team asks me to do, whether that’s special teams or contributing on defense. I’m just ready to do the gritty jobs and do whatever I can do help the team.”
McDuffie lined up at inside linebacker during last weekend’s rookie camp. With organized team activity practices getting underway, he’ll now compete directly with a host of other young inside linebackers, including the two rookies who got the most work at the position last season (undrafted Krys Barnes and fifth-round pick Kamal Martin) and 2019 seventh-round pick Ty Summers. Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick, also will have a chance at a fresh start in new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s system.
The Packers let longtime starter Blake Martinez, the team’s leading tackler year-in and year-out, walk in free agency after the 2019 season, and veteran Christian Kirksey, signed as a less expensive veteran replacement for Martinez, lasted only one season before being released in March.
“I think we’re going to have to take a look at that (position) as we move forward,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said following the draft. “Inside ‘backer was obviously one of those things that we were hoping to address, maybe earlier in the draft. It just didn’t happen to fall that way for us.
“As we move forward, I’ve talked a lot about roster building being 365 days a year, so we’ll continue to look at that. I do like a lot of the young players we have in that room and expecting those guys to take big jumps, and there’ll be good competition in that room. But it just didn’t fall early like we wanted it to. We were super happy to get there to the end and pick up Isaiah McDuffie — not only as an inside linebacker, but we think he has a really good chance to be a special special-teams player.”
Indeed, McDuffie could find immediate playing time on the revamped special teams units under new coordinator Maurice Drayton, who will be looking to shake up an area that has been a sore spot for awhile in Green Bay, dating to previous coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure.
“As we got later in the draft, you want to give these guys the best opportunity to make your team, and certainly special teams is a big factor in that,” Gutekunst said. “It was on our minds quite a bit.”
For McDuffie, who grew up in Buffalo and played for his father, Stevenson, at Bennett High School, the rookie camp was an opportunity to get his first taste of pro football. When OTA practices ramp up next week, he knows he’ll have more opportunities to show what he can do — against Dillon and others.
“I was just super excited to get back out there and play football again. I really enjoyed it,” McDuffie said of the rookie camp. “In my family we always have a saying: 'No matter the stage, no matter the circumstances, football is football.' It’s just going out with that mentality and trusting yourself and just giving your best effort.”
Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…