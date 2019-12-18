In highly entertaining season, narrative changes every week for Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Which 2019 Vikings season has been your favorite?

The one where Dalvin Cook played like an MVP, and the offense looked like it had found a more versatile version of Adrian Peterson, or the one in which Cook feels like he was the slab of beef in the original "Rocky" movie?

The one where Kirk Cousins cost his team victories in Green Bay and Chicago, sending doom tremors through the fan base and exciting his antagonists in the national media? Or the one in which Cousins became one of the NFL's most efficient passers and steadiest personalities?

The one where the defense looked like Purple People Eaters, or the one where they look like retreaters?

The one in which cornerback depth looked like a strength, or the one in which it dissipated like the marine layer in the late morning over Santa Monica Pier?

The one in which Cousins' receivers seemed to hate him, or the one in which they acted like they want to have sleepovers with him every night?

The NFL isn't always pretty, and the league can be downright wrongheaded and inhuman, but it does epicness better than any entertainment vehicle that doesn't employ CGI dragons or lightsabers.