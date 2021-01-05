In emerging rookie Dominique Dafney, Aaron Rodgers sees a young player who shows ‘the beauty in this game’

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur loved Dominique Dafney’s touchdown. He did. He really did.
The Green Bay Packers coach just loved what his rookie tight end did on the ensuing play even more.
So while Dafney’s 13-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers’ 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday might’ve been the greatest moment of the little-known undrafted free agent’s career, the way Dafney went down on the coverage unit on the ensuing kickoff and walloped Bears return man Cordarrelle Patterson was what had LaFleur jumping around on the sideline.
“What’s so awesome is when you see a guy catch a touchdown and then the very next play, run down on kickoff and knock the crap out of the kick returner,” a still-excited LaFleur said earlier this week during his top-seeded team’s NFC first-round playoff bye. “That is awesome.”
So is Dafney’s against-the-odds story.
After starting his college career at Iowa Western Community College in 2016, Dafney spent two unproductive years at Iowa (2017, 2018), where he caught one pass for 19 yards, returned one punt for 26 yards and recorded eight special-teams tackles.
That led the West Des Moines, Iowa, native to transfer to Indiana State — the school that produced another of the Packers’ unlikely pass-catching heroes this season, tight end Robert Tonyan — for his senior season, and he ended his college career with the Sycamores actually playing running back in the Wildcat formation for the final four games of 2019.
He was good at it, too: He wound up being Indiana State’s second-leading rusher (439 yards) and scored a team-best seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) while catching 15 passes for 196 yards on his way to being a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick at fullback.
But Dafney not only went undrafted in April, he didn’t even sign anywhere after the draft. The Indianapolis Colts finally signed him in late August after training camp was well underway, but they kept him for just 13 days before releasing him.
The Packers brought him in for a workout a few weeks later, then signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 12. He was elevated to the game-day roster for the Dec. 6 win against Philadelphia, was officially signed to the 53-man roster six days later and had his first NFL reception against Tennessee on Dec. 27.
Then came Sunday, when even Rodgers, who seems to take particular joy in celebrating guys’ first career touchdowns, was at a loss for words about Dafney becoming the 42nd player to catch a regular-season touchdown from him.
“Dominique Dafney … who would have called that one?” a grinning Rodgers asked after the game. “That’s the beauty in this game.”
Speaking on his weekly appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers said: “I am really happy for Dafney. Nobody knew who he was a few weeks ago. It was really cool.
“He’s made so many damn plays in practice. He really has been incredible. And you’re just watching him going, ‘You know, we actually need to get this guy involved in what we’re doing.’ I’m just really happy for him.”
Dafney’s sudden ascension also has been critical for LaFleur, whose offense is predicated in part on having versatile players who can line up at a variety of spots — with one of those positions being what he calls the “F” position, which is a hybrid blocking tight end/fullback/H-back/pass-catching tight end who has to be able to do a little bit of everything.
“When he stepped foot in the door, I don't think he was ready for the expectations right away of, 'You're going to plan to be just like a starter. You're going to know the plan inside and out. I know you're just getting here, but we're going to try to catch you up to speed as much as possible,’” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “But each and every week, he took it on his own, getting into meetings, asking questions (about) things that didn't make sense, putting it in verbiage that he did understand and then he could run with it.
“It's a huge credit to him, what he was doing outside these walls with his time. He was using it very well and was able to take advantage of a situation where we needed a guy to step up. And he was ready.”
Rookie third-round pick Josiah Deguara was supposed to fill that “F” role this season, but he wound up playing in only two games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his knee in October. Ex-Ivy League quarterback John Lovett was the next option, before he too went down with a torn ACL. And Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick last year, seemed to be filling the void until landing in the concussion protocol. Sternberger hasn’t played since Dec. 6.
“We love the versatility of guys you can put up on the line of scrimmage, you can spread them out or you can put them in the backfield. I just think it adds a whole new layer to your offense that the defense has to prepare for,” LaFleur explained. “And (Dafney) is a guy that has shown he can handle that role and you can move him all over the place. That's why these guys have got to be pretty smart because you ask them to wear a lot of different hats and do a lot of different things really well at a high level. And he's been able to own that.
“You'd never know he's a rookie. He can handle a lot. The game's not too big for him, and that's evident. When he walks in that huddle, there's no doubt he knows he belongs, and it's evident by the play on the field."
Rodgers isn’t the only player who has noticed, either. While the kid had 113 fewer catches than star wide receiver Davante Adams did during the regular season, Adams most certainly has been watching the 23-year-old Dafney, too.
“Daf is one of the most versatile dudes I’ve been around, and I’ve been around a lot of players who’ve done a lot for this team,” Adams said. “Great hands. He can run routes. He’s got a lot more speed than people give him credit for. And he’s just a confident dude having fun out there. You can see when he scored (or) when he makes a block for somebody. He’s just real unselfish. And that goes a long way in this league and does a lot for our team.”
