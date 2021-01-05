In emerging rookie Dominique Dafney, Aaron Rodgers sees a young player who shows ‘the beauty in this game’

“He’s made so many damn plays in practice. He really has been incredible. And you’re just watching him going, ‘You know, we actually need to get this guy involved in what we’re doing.’ I’m just really happy for him.”

Dafney’s sudden ascension also has been critical for LaFleur, whose offense is predicated in part on having versatile players who can line up at a variety of spots — with one of those positions being what he calls the “F” position, which is a hybrid blocking tight end/fullback/H-back/pass-catching tight end who has to be able to do a little bit of everything.

“When he stepped foot in the door, I don't think he was ready for the expectations right away of, 'You're going to plan to be just like a starter. You're going to know the plan inside and out. I know you're just getting here, but we're going to try to catch you up to speed as much as possible,’” tight ends coach Justin Outten said. “But each and every week, he took it on his own, getting into meetings, asking questions (about) things that didn't make sense, putting it in verbiage that he did understand and then he could run with it.

“It's a huge credit to him, what he was doing outside these walls with his time. He was using it very well and was able to take advantage of a situation where we needed a guy to step up. And he was ready.”