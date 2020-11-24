In Elgton Jenkins, Packers have ‘absolutely incredible’ do-it-all lineman

Such versatile players are certainly rare, which is why LaFleur and his coaches see such value in Jenkins’ ability to move around —something he’s had to do plenty this season.

“Elgton could be a solid starter at all five positions. He’s that talented. He possesses those abilities,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said. “I think interior guard and center are his best spots, but he definitely has the flexibility to play tackle, which he has shown and done a good job.”

Because in-game position changes aren’t traditionally tracked within game play-by-plays and box scores, discerning how often a player moved from one line position to another within a game is virtually impossible. There certainly hasn’t been a Packers lineman in the Super Bowl era who has started at least one game at each position in a season — something Jenkins, who had started nine games at left guard after starting the opener at right tackle, won’t do, either.

In recent years, guards Lane Taylor and Josh Sitton played left tackle a few times due to injuries, and Pro Bowl center Mike Flanagan famously shifted out to left tackle in 2002 after Chad Clifton was lost for the season to the hip injury he sustained when Tampa Bay’s Warren Sapp cheap-shotted him with a blindside hit.