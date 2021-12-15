In Dennis Kelly, Packers know they have ‘the consummate pro’ to step in on injury-ravaged offensive line

Extra points

Rodgers did not practice after aggravating his fractured left pinkie toe against the Bears. He wasn’t sure when it happened but thought it might have happened in the first quarter. “It’s feeling kind of like it has the last few weeks on a Wednesday. I’d like to get out there to practice, (but) other than Friday, it doesn’t seem like a strong possibility,” Rodgers said. … Bakhtiari was able to take part in the light practice, though what it means for his chances of returning to action soon is unclear, given the arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery he had on his knee last month. “Hopefully, we can just keep stacking some good days together and get him out here as soon as possible,” Stenavich said. … Rodgers, Turner, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) did not practice. … Punter Corey Bojorquez was added to the injury report with a left (kicking) knee injury, though he was a full participant. … While a host of other NFL teams battled COVID-19 outbreaks, LaFleur said the Packers have “fortunately been OK. But again, you’ve got to take it day by day because it’s obvious it’s very problematic for a lot of teams out there.” … The Packers signed center Michal Menet to the practice squad to add offensive line depth. The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Menet is a rookie out of Penn State who was an Arizona Cardinals seventh-round pick this past spring. He spent two stints on Arizona’s practice squad.