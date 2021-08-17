In cornerback swap, Packers ship Josh Jackson to Giants for Isaac Yiadom

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Yiadom is in the final year of his rookie contract, as is Jackson.

Jackson seemed like a second-round steal in 2018, when he was projected as a likely first-round pick but was still available when the Packers went on the clock at No. 45 — and 27 picks after general manager Brian Gutekunst, in his first draft as GM, had taken Alexander at No. 18.

As a rookie, Jackson played in all 16 games (10 starts) and was on the field for 718 snaps, but he fell out of favor thereafter. In 2019, he played just 103 defensive snaps, and last year, he was on track to play even less on defense until King was sidelined for five games with a quadriceps injury. Jackson wound up starting those five games and played 293 snaps over that five-game span. He played just 38 snaps on defense the rest of the season, including only three after King returned.

He was inactive for four of the final six regular-season games and inactive for both playoff games.

Dolegala returns

It may only be for a few days, but quarterback Jake Dolegala is returning to the Packers while Jordan Love’s injured right throwing shoulder has his availability for the week up in the air.