In Charles Woodson, Packers got 'a special, special player and special guy'

GREEN BAY — As Charles Woodson — his longtime teammate, friend, mentor and confidante — prepared to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers thought about how much Woodson had meant to him as a young player finding his way, and how much the man in an ascot and gold jacket still means to him today.
“I think the beauty in Charles is that he continued to grow as a leader — from his first year with us in 2006, to the Super Bowl run, and beyond,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said in the days leading up to Woodson’s induction in Canton, Ohio. “He was that voice in the locker room. And as a young player and a young leader and a young starter, I needed that.
“I needed a defensive guy, I needed a guy with stature to be able to speak up and talk for the team and to back me up. And that guy always had my back. He really did. In conversation, in the locker room, on the field. He was just a special, special player and special guy.”
And, as Rodgers would also add, a special talent. That talent, coupled with an unparalleled devotion to film study that he would pass on to younger defensive backs who came after him, led Woodson to the Hall, capping a breathtaking 18-year NFL career that included a seven-year stint in Green Bay that got Woodson his only Super Bowl championship and made him the first-ballot selection he was Sunday night.
Woodson was one of three first-ballot selections in the 2021 class, along with Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Steelers offensive lineman Alan Faneca, Raiders head coach Tom Flores, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos safety John Lynch, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson and Steelers scout Bill Nunn were also enshrined Sunday night, one day after the 2020 class, whose induction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, entered the Hall.
The 44-year-old Woodson unveiled his bronze bust with his mother, Georgia, who served as his presenter. He teared up as he spoke with admiration for her after serenading her on stage, then began to cry again when he spoke of his older sister, Shannon Currie, whom he said was battling COVID-19; and his brother Terry Charles; and his wife April and their sons, Charles and Chase.
In his speech, Woodson, the final enshrinee of the evening, asked much of the crowd — from family members to former teammates to fans — to stand, to illustrate how they all helped him reach the Hall of Fame.
“When I say that when I go in, we all go in, I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” Woodson told them. “So I want to say thank you to all my coaches who ever pushed me to be better; all my teammates who I battled against and went into battle with; all my trainers who pieced me back together to get me back in the game, the medical staff; I would not be here without you. You may sit down now.”
To close, Woodson added, “Be unique, innovative. Learn discipline. You own undeniable respect. Love everyone. Give everything. Never doubt. Build your legend. Thank you. We in the Hall of Fame, baby.”
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy his final year at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland. There, he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
In seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson was also selected to four Pro Bowls and twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro. But his other numbers — 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns — exploded, despite a less-than-stellar start to his tenure as a Packer.
“You look at the transition of when I first got to Green Bay and towards the end, it started out in this situation where I had no idea that I’d ever be playing in Green Bay (and reached) to a point where I was defensive player of the year, a Super Bowl champion and thought I would retire in Green Bay,” Woodson recalled in advance of Sunday night’s ceremony. “There was a transition that happened there — a beautiful transition if you will.
“That time was very special, and of course, the greatest things that have happened to me happened while I was in Green Bay. My two sons were born (during) my time there in Green Bay. I got married in Green Bay. That was really a time in my life when I was growing as a person.”
Amid that growth, Woodson grew to love Green Bay and the organization he didn’t want to join — even as no other NFL teams really wanted him.
“It was difficult, because when I was a free agent, of course my thought was, ‘I’m going to have people crawling over each other trying to get to me.’ I thought I was that type of player. And when free agency hit, and I really didn’t have anybody, really,” Woodson said. “That stung a little bit.
“I never thought about going to Green Bay. You hear players that have been through Green Bay — especially Black players — that say, ‘Hey man, that ain’t nowhere you want to be.’ So when I’m going through all of this in my mind as free agency is moving along and Green Bay started calling, that’s not the team I want calling me.
“It just got to a point where the writing was on the wall where, ‘If you want to play, you’re probably going to have to go to Green Bay.’ So that was a tough pill to swallow for me, because I couldn’t believe that I didn’t have multipole teams in a bidding war. But it didn’t happen that way.
“So when I got there, I just had that reluctance in my heart and in my spirit. And I just couldn’t believe I was in Green Bay. So it just made me combative off the bat, with really kind of everybody. It took some time to really be around my teammates. … Once I started playing, got into a few games, and started getting my hands on the ball, things kind of settled down for me. (And) it got to a peaceful point to where I thought I was going to retire there.”
A rare free agent signing by then-general manager Ted Thompson, Woodson started all 100 games he played for the Packers and earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from The Associated Press in 2009, when he posted a career-high nine interceptions (tied for the NFL lead), along with four forced fumbles, two sacks and 21 pass breakups. He became only the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (1998), another transformative free agent signee.
“We were excited to get him. (But) I remember him the first couple training camps, being like, ‘Ohhhh, I don’t know if this is going to work,’” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who was the team’s southeast area college scout at the time of Woodson’s signing, said with a chuckle Sunday afternoon. “But that’s one of the great things about being a college scout, you come up here for a week and you can say all that stuff and then you’re out on the road scouting for the next nine months. And it’s kind of Ted’s problem, right? But at the same time, you were wondering.
“To see that transition from that to the leader he became for us (was) pretty cool. And then, obviously, probably one of the most dynamic defensive players that league has seen.”
Woodson was the undisputed leader of that Super Bowl XLV team in 2010, and he set career highs in tackles (105) and forced fumbles (five) that season while becoming the first player in league history to return an interception for a touchdown in five straight seasons (2006 through 2010). He was also voted by his teammates as a team captain as well as the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award that season, although he suffered a broken collarbone during the first half of the Packers’ championship victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Woodson still holds Packers franchise records for the most defensive touchdowns with 10 (nine interceptions, one fumble return) and the most interception returns for touchdowns with nine. He is tied for No. 2 in league history with 11 career interception returns for touchdowns, trailing only Rod Woodson (12). His 38 interceptions are tied for No. 4 in Packers history.
Woodson was released by the Packers following the 2012 season and spent his final three years (2013-’15) back with the Raiders, earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection in his final season.
“I was a guy each and every week, I went out there and gave it what I had,” Woodson said before the ceremony. “It didn’t matter if it felt like I was healthy, whether I had a broken leg and played through the playoffs, whether I dislocated my shoulder in the first game of the season in Year 18 and finished every game, playing a full season.
“I gave it everything I had, and that’s all I really want people to remember or say about me: ‘Hey, there’s a reason why he’s in the Hall of Fame, and one reason is he went out there and gave it everything he had.’”
