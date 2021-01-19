In Billy Turner, Packers have a versatile, veteran lineman who’s been the offense’s unsung hero this season

GREEN BAY — Adam Stenavich could not see the future. He just knew what the Green Bay Packers offensive line had already endured this season and figured the challenges weren’t about to stop.
And so, after watching veteran lineman Billy Turner spend three games at left tackle at midseason because of All-Pro David Bakhtiari’s broken ribs (sustained in an Oct. 18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the Packers offensive line coach thanked Turner for his service — and didn’t rule out him having to do it again.
“With Billy, Billy did a great job at left tackle,” Stenavich said after Bakhtiari returned to action on Nov. 15 in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “He may wind up back there again. Who the hell knows?”
Stenavich certainly didn’t know that six weeks later on Dec. 31, Bakhtiari would suffer a season-ending torn ACL in his knee during a normal Thursday afternoon practice. And now, with a Super Bowl berth on the line, the Packers will again turn to Turner to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blind side in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers — the team that pressured and sacked Rodgers more than any other opponent did during an otherwise banner year for the line.
“Anytime you call on Billy, he steps up and does a great job for us,” Stenavich said. “I think he handled that situation the right way, and did it with a smile on his face.”
Turner certainly wasn’t smiling before the Packers’ Jan. 3 regular-season finale at Chicago in the wake of Bakhtiari’s injury — not because Turner didn’t think he was up to the task again, and not because Turner isn’t accustomed to moving around the line. He’s so used to putting his versatility to use during his seven-year NFL career that the idea of moving never fazes him.
“The reality of this football season for me is no different than my entire career. I never know what position I’m playing — from a Monday, to the day before the game, or two days before the game like it was with Dave,” Turner said. “You just never really know.
“Honestly, I approach every practice and I approach every week just trying to figure out the scheme and the things that we’re trying to run against our opponent. I’m never really at one position for an entire practice. At times I am, but that’s a very rare occurrence for me. You never really know, especially with how this season has gone.”
Rodgers, who is expected to win his third NFL MVP award, has been magnificent this season, leading NFL starting quarterbacks with the highest completion percentage (70.7%), most touchdown passes (48), fewest interceptions (five) and highest passer rating (121.5). Wide receiver Davante Adams has been fantastic, setting a franchise single-season record for receptions (115) and tying the team record for touchdown catches in a season (an NFL-best 18).
But for all the Packers, who led the NFL in scoring (509 points), accomplished offensively, Turner might be the line’s unsung hero. While second-year guard Elgton Jenkins deservedly garnered attention for playing four of the line’s five positions and wound up being named an NFC Pro Bowl starter, Turner has been perhaps even more vital than Jenkins — especially now, playing left tackle.
“I don’t think enough can be said about Billy Turner — what he’s brought to the (offensive line) room, the versatility that he has and being able to switch over to left tackle,” first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley said. “Dave is paid extremely well for a reason — because he’s the best at what he does and because it’s an extremely difficult position to play.
“Quarterback, cornerback and left tackle are the premier positions where your job, there’s kind of an emphasis on your job that’s not like any other position. For Billy Turner to step up like that, no questions asked, and play left tackle for us, it’s phenomenal by him.”
Including the 75 snaps he played there in Bakhtiari’s stead in Saturday’s 32-18 NFC divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Turner has played 959 offensive snaps this season — 292 at left tackle, 244 at right guard and 423 at right tackle — while getting very little fanfare about it.
“To be honest with you, man, I’ve never been a guy to brag or to gloat or to rest on any type of accomplishments or anything like that. I was raised in athletics and I was raised to be a team player,” said Turner, whose father, Maurice, played 27 career NFL games as a running back for the Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets. “There’s been no point in my career where I’ve been chasing personal accolades. The only thing that I am chasing is a victory at the end of that week and championships. That is it. Super Bowls are more important to me, and helping this team win games is more important to me than anything else.
“So as far as I’m concerned, juggling different positions and going from the right side to the left side to guard back to a tackle … at this point, honestly, I couldn’t care less.”
That said, Turner had an up-and-down first season in Green Bay last year, starting all 18 games at right guard after signing a four-year, $28 million free agent deal — one that raised some eyebrows because he’d only been a full-time starter twice in his first five NFL seasons (13 games for Miami in 2015, 16 games for Denver in 2018).
Then, after the Packers’ 2019 season ended with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Stenavich was convinced Turner’s best position — despite all his versatility — was right tackle, and made plans for him to be the guy there.
But a knee injury Turner suffered toward the end of training camp forced him to miss the first two games of the season and started the line down its yearlong path of shuffling. And now, one win away from the Super Bowl, Turner is on the opposite side and playing the best football of his career.
“Nobody really knew who Billy Turner was coming in. Is it Bill or Billy? Bill Turner? Is that a real name? Then it’s this huge black dude with dreads coming in who’s the nicest, most humble guy off the field and just an absolute warrior on the field,” Rodgers said. “Billy has been so versatile for us. I think he’s had a fantastic year.”