In battle for Packers’ sixth receiver spot — which may not even exist — Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton state their cases

Rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman appears on track to start at right guard, so the question is whether veteran Lucas Patrick or second-year man Jon Runyan will get the nod at left guard, assuming Bakhtiari isn’t a go for the opener.

Meanwhile, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich left the distinct impression that with a crowded group competing for spots on the roster, former University of Wisconsin lineman and Green Bay-area native Cole Van Lanen is likely headed for the practice squad. The Packers would have to cut the rookie sixth-round pick and then could add him to the practice squad if he clears waivers and isn’t claimed by another team, if that’s indeed their plan.

“We moved him around a little bit to see where he’d most comfortable, at guard or tackle. I’m not really sure if he got settled in at any spot,” Stenavich said. “That’s going to be a work in progress just to see where he fits in this league and what his best position is.”

Extra points