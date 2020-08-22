In backup quarterback Tim Boyle, Packers have someone they’re ‘very confident we can win games with’

“It’s completely different for me. This is the second time in my career since I want to say high school I’ve had back-to-back systems, so it’s definitely helpful,” Boyle said. “I’ve felt comfortable. The terminology is coming to me. I’m definitely seeing the defense a lot smoother. It’s Year 2 in this system (and) Year 3, overall. Obviously being behind ‘12’ has helped me out a bunch, too. But I definitely feel comfortable, confident and in control.”

Impressing ’12’

One person who has noticed is Rodgers, who was blown away last year by how insightful Boyle was with his weekly preparations and has appreciated not only Boyle’s friendship but how his backup has helped him improve, even as he enters his 16th NFL season.

“I’ve been around Tim for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I think what has separated him in the last couple years from his competitors is how well he’s played in the preseason. He’s had two really, really good preseasons, putting up numbers and stats and moving the offense officially. That’s what allowed him to make the team his first year and to really solidify himself as a backup last year.