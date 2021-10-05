In AJ Dillon, Packers have not only a ‘cold-weather Green Bay back’ but also a ‘really sharp’ minded player

GREEN BAY — Shortly after the Green Bay Packers chose AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Brian White made a prediction.
White, the former University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and running backs coach, knew Dillon well after coaching him at Boston College, and White also knew a thing or two about Wisconsin winters — and how unpleasant it is for defenders to tackle big backs such as the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon.
And so, having also coached 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne — and seen the phenomenon happen to Big Ten would-be tacklers — White believed opponents would shy away from taking Dillon on head on.
“His lower body strength is ridiculous — his power, his ability to change direction at that size,” White explained. “I mean, he’s a 5% body fat guy at 247 pounds — it’s just, he’s rare.
“The angles of departure to tackle are different, where they’re going to hit you are different, they start off high and then end up going for the ankles, and consequently they miss a lot of tackles. It’s not a lot of fun when it’s really cold to take on an explosive, 247-, 250-pound athlete in cold weather. I don’t think it’s on many people’s hit lists to do in December and January.”
Turns out, it’s not all that fun to do on a dreary, 67-degree October afternoon at Lambeau Field, either.
Despite Dillon making White look prescient last December, racking up 124 yards and two touchdowns while outdueling rushing king Derrick Henry in a late-season matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Dillon’s opportunities before Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers had been limited.
Through three games, Dillon had carried only 15 times for 55 yards, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted multiple times it was his fault.
So after Dillon carried 15 times for 81 yards — including a 25-yard run to set up the second of Randall Cobb’s two touchdown catches — against the Steelers, LaFleur found himself leaving the field alongside Dillon. And right after LaFleur spoke to Dillon, he regretted his choice of words.
“We knew that we were going to involve AJ more, and he did a hell of a job,” LaFleur said. “Running off the field, I said, ‘Hey, way to step up.’ And then I caught myself. And I said, ‘No, he just got his opportunity.’ Because he’s been like this from Day 1, just prepares the right way.
“(I’m) just really happy that he was able to just go out and do what he does on a daily basis. And that certainly gives us more confidence to put him in there more.”
Dillon spent last season as the No. 3 back behind Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and backup Jamaal Williams, and his season was derailed when he contracted the COVID-19 virus and missed five games. While Jones remains the lead back, Dillon moved into the No. 2 spot following Williams’ offseason free agent departure for Detroit, and a performance like the one Dillon had against the Steelers could change the trajectory of his season.
“He’s just a different type of back,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has played with his share of bruising backs such as Ahman Green, Ryan Grant and Eddie Lacy, among others. “He’s the cold-weather Green Bay back that we’ve had over the years. But it’s good to see him get some carries in September and October before it gets cold, and hopefully it gets cold here pretty soon.
“Running the ball, he’s a bowling ball. He’s got a lot of weight behind the ball and did a nice job running the football.”
But while Rodgers has been impressed with Dillon physically, he’s been even more impressed by him intellectually.
“(He’s a) smart kid, a really smart kid, and that’s what I love about him. He is really taking that step and becoming a three-down back,” Rodgers continued. “We do a thing where we verify as we break the huddle — responsibility, route, protection stuff. It’s just something I’ve done for years with the back, kind of the first thing that happens when we break the huddle and then we do eye contact and some sort of verbal exchange.
“It’s a really good marker of where those guys are at mentally. And, man, he’s been really sharp, he really has, since training camp. I’ve been really impressed with that. As the leader and someone who likes to use my brain to win games, when somebody can match that preparedness like he has, it gives me a lot of confidence. I’m really proud of that kind of jump that he’s made in the past year.”
For his part, Dillon seems genuinely happy just to be contributing. He credited the team’s inexperienced offensive line for his biggest run, raved about all the talent Rodgers has around him on offense and confessed to being starstruck by Cobb just as he had been when he met Rodgers for the first time last year.
In fact, Dillon spoke more about Cobb’s performance against the Steelers than his own.
“He’s a Packer legend. It’ll be written in stone somewhere about Randall Cobb,” Dillon said. “Having him back, I remember a couple times that I’ve been kind of shellshocked or fanboy-ish — obviously, last year, when I first met Aaron, ‘12.’ When Cobby came in, I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ I didn’t talk to him for the first two days.
“I just wanted to go up and say hi. But that’s just the spark he lit up in me. He’s so knowledgeable. He’s been doing this at a high level for such a long time. He can kind of just see things. I don’t always talk to him as much because he’s in the receiver room, but when you have a guy like that, a leader like that, everybody’s constantly getting better.”