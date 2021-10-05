In AJ Dillon, Packers have not only a ‘cold-weather Green Bay back’ but also a ‘really sharp’ minded player

Despite Dillon making White look prescient last December, racking up 124 yards and two touchdowns while outdueling rushing king Derrick Henry in a late-season matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Dillon’s opportunities before Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers had been limited.

Through three games, Dillon had carried only 15 times for 55 yards, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted multiple times it was his fault.

So after Dillon carried 15 times for 81 yards — including a 25-yard run to set up the second of Randall Cobb’s two touchdown catches — against the Steelers, LaFleur found himself leaving the field alongside Dillon. And right after LaFleur spoke to Dillon, he regretted his choice of words.

“We knew that we were going to involve AJ more, and he did a hell of a job,” LaFleur said. “Running off the field, I said, ‘Hey, way to step up.’ And then I caught myself. And I said, ‘No, he just got his opportunity.’ Because he’s been like this from Day 1, just prepares the right way.

“(I’m) just really happy that he was able to just go out and do what he does on a daily basis. And that certainly gives us more confidence to put him in there more.”