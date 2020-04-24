In AJ Dillon, Packers get a complement to — and potential replacement for — Aaron Jones

In Dillon, the Packers get a workhorse back who carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season. While his workload might’ve concerned some teams given how much punishment he absorbed on that many carries, Dillon never suffered any significant injuries and was remarkably durable for an offense that really centered around him. He finished his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (a 5.2-yards per carry average).

“I would say this, and I would echo this to everybody across the Packers Nation: I’m good to go, healthy as can be,” Dillon said. “I had a lot of carries but that just shows I can handle the workload, I can be the workhorse. Everybody can know that the ball’s coming to me and I can still churn out yards. I went to the combine, went through all the medical, and I didn’t get sent back for any extra X-rays or scans. I went there, performed and I’m still healthy, which is a blessing, and I’m ready to just get to work.”

Quarterback chat

Give Aaron Rodgers this much: He may not be thrilled that the Packers traded up and drafted his heir apparent in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft, but he didn’t hold it against Jordan Love.