In a draft chock full of receiver talent, Packers opt for quarterback, running back and H-back in first two days

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to the NFL draft, Brian Gutekunst acknowledged what every other scout, coach, draftnik, media member and fan seemed to know: That this year’s class of wide receivers was one of the deepest in league history.
But, the Green Bay Packers general manager cautioned during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters, just because the class was full of talented players at the position didn’t mean it would be wise to wait too long to get one — especially considering he’d acknowledged at the start of the offseason that wide receiver was a position where he intended to add players.
“It is a deep class, but I don’t think you can just count on things and wait and expect to get a really good player,” Gutekunst said. “So if there’s guy we think can play and can help us, I don’t think we’ll wait too long.”
Well, the Packers — and their fans, and presumably their two-time NFL MVP starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers — are still waiting. As Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft drew to a close late Friday night, the Packers had added two more players — Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round (No. 62 overall) and Cincinnati tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara (No. 94 overall) — but not a wide receiver.
So, either there hasn’t been a player Gutekunst thought could help the Packers during the first two days of the draft, or the ones he did think would have fit second-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense were long gone by the time the Packers were on the clock on Friday night.
After watching six wide receivers go in the first 25 picks during Thursday night’s first round, Gutekunst opted not to reach for one at No. 30. In fact, he traded up in a deal with the Miami Dolphins and moved up to No. 26 to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, the new heir apparent to Rodgers.
The second round then began Friday evening with back-to-back wide receivers being chosen: Clemson’s Tee Higgins, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the second round (No. 33), and USC’s Michael Pittman, who went to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 34.
They were the first of seven wideouts who went during the second round, all of whom came off the board before the Packers went on the clock: Colorado’s Laviska Shenault went to Jacksonville; Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool went to Pittsburgh; Florida’s Van Jefferson went to the Los Angeles Rams; and Baylor’s Denzel Mims went to the New York Jets three picks before Gutekunst took Dillon.
Perhaps Gutekunst would have moved up from No. 62 to take one of those receivers, but after surrendering his fourth-round pick in the trade with the Dolphins to move up to take Love, he seemingly didn’t have the draft capital to make such a move.
During the third round, four more wide receivers came off the board before the Packers took Deguara: Memphis’ Antonio Gibson went to Washington; Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. went to Las Vegas; South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards went to the Raiders as well; and Texas’ Devin Duvernay went to the Baltimore Ravens two picks before the Packers took Deguara.
In all, 17 wide receivers went in the first two days of the draft, including 13 in the first two rounds, breaking the record set in 2014 when 12 went during the first two rounds. That class was one that included Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Jarvis Landry and Packers’ No. 1 receiver Davante Adams.
The Packers have long mined the second and third rounds for wide receiver talent, dating back to Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf’s drafts in the early-to-mid 1990s that he used to build his Super Bowl XXXI-winning team in 1996. Among the receivers Wolf took in the third round were South Carolina’s Robert Brooks (1992) and Virginia Tech’s Antonio Freeman (1995).
Ted Thompson gave Brett Favre and Rodgers a host of wide receiving weapons in those rounds during his tenure by drafting Western Michigan’s Greg Jennings (second round, 2006), San Jose State’s James Jones (third round, 2007), Kansas State’s Jordy Nelson (second round, 2008), Kentucky’s Randall Cobb (second round, 2011) and Fresno State’s Adams (second round, 2014).
By not selecting a receiver in the first round, the Packers ran their streak of avoiding the position in the opening round to 19 years. The last wideout to come to Green Bay as a first-round pick was Florida State’s Javon Walker in 2002, when he was selected by then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman.
