In a draft chock full of receiver talent, Packers opt for quarterback, running back and H-back in first two days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to the NFL draft, Brian Gutekunst acknowledged what every other scout, coach, draftnik, media member and fan seemed to know: That this year’s class of wide receivers was one of the deepest in league history.

But, the Green Bay Packers general manager cautioned during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters, just because the class was full of talented players at the position didn’t mean it would be wise to wait too long to get one — especially considering he’d acknowledged at the start of the offseason that wide receiver was a position where he intended to add players.

“It is a deep class, but I don’t think you can just count on things and wait and expect to get a really good player,” Gutekunst said. “So if there’s guy we think can play and can help us, I don’t think we’ll wait too long.”

Well, the Packers — and their fans, and presumably their two-time NFL MVP starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers — are still waiting. As Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft drew to a close late Friday night, the Packers had added two more players — Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round (No. 62 overall) and Cincinnati tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara (No. 94 overall) — but not a wide receiver.