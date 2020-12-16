In 14th season, old reliable Mason Crosby continues to deliver for Packers

GREEN BAY — Among the oddities of this COVID-19 pandemic-impacted NFL season is how easy it is with limited or no fans in the stadium for every word — on the field, on the sideline, everywhere — to be heard.
That was the case inside Ford Field in Detroit last Sunday, when Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur turned to special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, and the two contemplated sending veteran kicker Mason Crosby out to attempt a 57-yard fourth-quarter field goal — even though the ball was shy of the line of demarcation Crosby set for his field goal range in pregame warm-ups.
Crosby, standing nearby, was able to eavesdrop on the conversation with no Detroit Lions fans in the stands cheering.
“I could hear Coach LaFleur and Shawn talking over there about, were we going to punt or were we going to kick a field goal? Some of those things are interesting,” Crosby said Wednesday. “There’s just not that buzz and that energy that comes with having the fans.”
But when LaFleur eschewed sending out the punting unit and instead turned to Crosby and asked him if he could deliver, Crosby could hear a different buzz — the one coming from young cornerbacks Kevin King and Jaire Alexander, as well as a handful of other teammates, who were excited about the aggressive decision and convinced the old man would put the ball through the uprights.
“Again, another nuance of not having fans,” Crosby said. “I could hear Kevin King and those guys over there as I said I was good to kick it — yelling stuff, (showing) confidence from the sideline.”
Crosby delivered, of course, making the kick to give the Packers a 10-point lead in what ended up being a 31-24 victory over the Lions, a win that gave the Packers their second straight NFC North title and put them in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed — and with it a first-round playoff bye and homefield advantage throughout the postseason on the road to Super Bowl LV.
For his part, Mennenga insisted he didn’t necessarily doubt Crosby’s ability to make the kick, explaining on Wednesday: “It’s one of those deals where obviously you want to get the protection right and the operation right. I have the utmost confidence in him that he can make that. Being indoors like that, I had all the confidence in the world. I just wanted to make sure that we obviously protect it. The ball’s going to come out in a lower trajectory, and they have a good block team. You just want to make sure the operation’s right and you’re trying to handle it. As a coach, I’m not worried about whether Mason’s going to make it. I believe he’s going to make every kick.”
The normally cool Crosby was unusually demonstrative after making the kick, which he said was in part because he knew how his teammates had reacted to the decision moments earlier. But there was another reason, too.
“I did kind of put myself on the line a little bit, just because I told Coach I felt good about it,” Crosby said. “It was a little outside of the line we had set. (So), I was just jacked up and wanted to go celebrate with everybody.”
Meanwhile, Crosby’s teammates are celebrating him and his remarkable season at age 36. Entering Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, Crosby is 15 of 15 on field goal attempts with three regular-season games to play, though he has missed three of his 50 extra point attempts.
This comes on the heels of the best season of his 14-year NFL career last year, when he missed just three kicks all year — making 91.7% of his field goal attempts (22 of 24) and 40 of 41 extra points.
“I really have a lot of admiration and respect for him. He’s such a great guy,” said Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been teammates with Crosby for Crosby’s entire career. “Kickers, punters and snappers are the oddballs sometimes of the group, the eccentric ones at times or just maybe the nerdy ones or the guys who are just a little different because they’re so singular in their focus.
“I’ve always had good relationships with those guys … (but) Mason obviously has been around for so long, he’s been a part of so many big wins — and he’s been a big part of some of those wins, thinking about some of the great kicks he’s made over the years, some of the momentum swingers that he’s been a part of, just his consistency.
“It’s not like that around the league. Sometimes we might forget. He’s basically had one bad game in all these years (since 2012). One year, they bumped his salary down and tied a lot of it to incentives and sure enough he went out and had a hell of a season (in 2013). He’s such a consistent guy. He’s such a fantastic guy. I’m fortunate to have played with him so long. I hope there’s more years together.”
Crosby, who returned on a three-year, $12.9 million deal in February before free agency began, could be vital to the Packers’ postseason chances, especially if they play exclusively at Lambeau Field on the road to Tampa, Florida. As other teams have struggled with inconsistent kickers — including the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings — Crosby’s steadiness and ability to account for Wisconsin’s challenging climate could be the difference in advancing or heading into the offseason.
For while homefield advantage won’t be what it normally is without fans or with only limited fans, Crosby’s experience with Lambeau Field’s swirling winds may prove critical.
“The two games that we’ve had here at Lambeau this year that were really windy were tricky,” Crosby said of the Packers’ Nov. 1 loss to the Vikings and Nov. 15 win over Jacksonville. “Just trying to get a read on it, trying to trust the line. I remember the Vikings game, when I ran out (onto the field), I saw Dan Bailey, his ball blow off from the metal holder where he was just kicking by himself. Then I look over and their kicking net was coming flying down the sideline.
“So, I knew I was going to have to lock in, that it was going to be a tough one, and just hitting the ball and just trusting that you picked a good line. And then at the end of the day, I mean, once it’s up in the air, I can’t really do anything about it.”
