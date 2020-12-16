In 14th season, old reliable Mason Crosby continues to deliver for Packers

Crosby delivered, of course, making the kick to give the Packers a 10-point lead in what ended up being a 31-24 victory over the Lions, a win that gave the Packers their second straight NFC North title and put them in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed — and with it a first-round playoff bye and homefield advantage throughout the postseason on the road to Super Bowl LV.

For his part, Mennenga insisted he didn’t necessarily doubt Crosby’s ability to make the kick, explaining on Wednesday: “It’s one of those deals where obviously you want to get the protection right and the operation right. I have the utmost confidence in him that he can make that. Being indoors like that, I had all the confidence in the world. I just wanted to make sure that we obviously protect it. The ball’s going to come out in a lower trajectory, and they have a good block team. You just want to make sure the operation’s right and you’re trying to handle it. As a coach, I’m not worried about whether Mason’s going to make it. I believe he’s going to make every kick.”