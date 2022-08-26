Improved confidence allows Packers receiver Amari Rodgers to put abysmal rookie year behind him

GREEN BAY — As a general rule, third-round picks get a grace period in the NFL. Maybe not as long as first-round picks get, but that kind of draft-capital investment usually means a team is willing to be patient if it takes the player awhile to come around.

Given what a mess Amari Rodgers’ rookie season was last year — by the self-aware, self-critical Rodgers’ own admission — the Green Bay Packers versatile second-year wide receiver didn’t have a ton of margin for error entering training camp.

Even if general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur were willing to erase the 2021 season from their memory banks, Rodgers couldn’t afford to be "meh" this summer amid the wideout renovation the roster has underway.

As it turned out, he was actually quite good.

Rodgers finished the preseason games with seven receptions for 66 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown; he returned both kickoffs and punts, with the highlight being a 50-yarder at San Francisco in the opener; and during Thursday night’s loss at Kansas City to close exhibition play, he added running back duties to his diverse offensive portfolio, lining up in the backfield as a traditional back and carrying three times for 17 yards. Add in his end-around and jet-sweep carries, and Rodgers ran six times for 36 yards, giving him 194 all-purpose yards in three games.

While Rodgers wasn’t perfect — his bad route in the preseason opener at San Francisco contributed to No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love’s interception on the play, LaFleur wasn’t happy with his blocking as a receiver, and Rodgers was among the young receivers his four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers rebuked (albeit not by name) following a mistake-filled first joint practice with the New Orleans Saints — he’s set himself up to be a meaningful contributor when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 at Minnesota.

Not bad for a guy who caught only four passes for 45 yards in 16 games last season and experienced a crisis of confidence on returns.

“Last year was one of those things where you wanted to do well, you wanted to solidify yourself on the team as a rookie,” Rodgers said. “Now, you have a year in, you know what to expect, so when you make a mistake, (it’s), ‘That’s on me, I know I can do better.’ Instead of, ‘Aw, dang.’ You already know before you watch film and before you’re in the meeting room. I’m really my biggest critic (now).”

Thursday night’s game was a perfect example of how valuable Rodgers’ varied skillset could be. Not only did he catch four passes for 39 yards, carry three times for 17 yards and return punts and kickoffs, but while speaking in a sideline interview during the Packers TV network broadcast, the “other” Rodgers went out of his way to point out that “Amari had a really good night tonight.”

Lining up in the backfield was a new wrinkle the offensive coaches began practicing extensively in the days leading up to the game — and immediately had him doing it in the game.

“Just trying to become as multi-dimensional as possible and give the defense another thing to potentially worry about,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur didn’t hold back after the San Francisco game, pointing out the good and the bad in Rodgers’ performance. But he also pointed out something that played out in the two succeeding games: Rodgers was far more decisive than he’d been as a rookie, when he looked reticent all too often.

“(He was) really trying to go for it,” LaFleur observed. “You’re going to fail at times. You’re going to make mistakes.”

Gutekunst, meanwhile, predicted early in camp that Rodgers’ weight loss — he went from playing at 218 pounds last year to weighing 202 at the start of camp — and improved conditioning wouldn’t be the only changes visible with him.

“The more opportunities he gets, the more you’re going to see him come out of his shell and really produce,” Gutekunst said. “Like a lot of these guys, the more comfortable they are in the offense, and they get in their comfort zone, the more their real talent is going to start to show.

“I’ve always felt middle of Year 2, end of Year 3, is when you see most players get to that point where they really know what they’re doing and they’re not thinking anymore. They just let their talents show. Some guys get it faster, and that’s great, but I think that’s usually the norm. As they go and they grow, when they really get that down and they do hit that (point), as an evaluator, you see it and then you know that they’re there and off they go.”

To be sure, Rodgers has plenty more to prove. But with other questions at the position — from what’s realistic to expect from Romeo Doubs, to just how much Sammy Watkins will contribute, to how much Christian Watson’s missed camp time will delay his involvement in game plans — Rodgers seems to have answered most of the questions there were about him entering camp.

And his confidence clearly has increased.

“It’s like three times, if not four times more than last year,” he said. “I was kind of like a freshman in high school out there, not knowing anything, not knowing the speed of the game, nothing like that. Now that I’ve got a year under my belt, I’m more comfortable out there and hopefully I can make some plays.

“Like they say, what’s done in the dark will come to light. I feel like I’ve taken steps day by day and gotten better. I know it’s going to come to fruition eventually — whether it’s the beginning of the season, the middle of the season or the end of the season. I just know I’ve put the work in, and when I get the opportunity, I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.”