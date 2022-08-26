Improved confidence allows Packers receiver Amari Rodgers to put abysmal rookie year behind him

GREEN BAY — As a general rule, third-round picks get a grace period in the NFL. Maybe not as long as first-round picks get, but that kind of draft-capital investment usually means a team is willing to be patient if it takes the player awhile to come around.
Given what a mess Amari Rodgers’ rookie season was last year — by the self-aware, self-critical Rodgers’ own admission — the Green Bay Packers versatile second-year wide receiver didn’t have a ton of margin for error entering training camp.
Even if general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur were willing to erase the 2021 season from their memory banks, Rodgers couldn’t afford to be "meh" this summer amid the wideout renovation the roster has underway.
As it turned out, he was actually quite good.
Rodgers finished the preseason games with seven receptions for 66 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown; he returned both kickoffs and punts, with the highlight being a 50-yarder at San Francisco in the opener; and during Thursday night’s loss at Kansas City to close exhibition play, he added running back duties to his diverse offensive portfolio, lining up in the backfield as a traditional back and carrying three times for 17 yards. Add in his end-around and jet-sweep carries, and Rodgers ran six times for 36 yards, giving him 194 all-purpose yards in three games.
While Rodgers wasn’t perfect — his bad route in the preseason opener at San Francisco contributed to No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love’s interception on the play, LaFleur wasn’t happy with his blocking as a receiver, and Rodgers was among the young receivers his four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers rebuked (albeit not by name) following a mistake-filled first joint practice with the New Orleans Saints — he’s set himself up to be a meaningful contributor when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 at Minnesota.
Not bad for a guy who caught only four passes for 45 yards in 16 games last season and experienced a crisis of confidence on returns.
“Last year was one of those things where you wanted to do well, you wanted to solidify yourself on the team as a rookie,” Rodgers said. “Now, you have a year in, you know what to expect, so when you make a mistake, (it’s), ‘That’s on me, I know I can do better.’ Instead of, ‘Aw, dang.’ You already know before you watch film and before you’re in the meeting room. I’m really my biggest critic (now).”
Thursday night’s game was a perfect example of how valuable Rodgers’ varied skillset could be. Not only did he catch four passes for 39 yards, carry three times for 17 yards and return punts and kickoffs, but while speaking in a sideline interview during the Packers TV network broadcast, the “other” Rodgers went out of his way to point out that “Amari had a really good night tonight.”
Lining up in the backfield was a new wrinkle the offensive coaches began practicing extensively in the days leading up to the game — and immediately had him doing it in the game.
“Just trying to become as multi-dimensional as possible and give the defense another thing to potentially worry about,” LaFleur said.
LaFleur didn’t hold back after the San Francisco game, pointing out the good and the bad in Rodgers’ performance. But he also pointed out something that played out in the two succeeding games: Rodgers was far more decisive than he’d been as a rookie, when he looked reticent all too often.
“(He was) really trying to go for it,” LaFleur observed. “You’re going to fail at times. You’re going to make mistakes.”
Gutekunst, meanwhile, predicted early in camp that Rodgers’ weight loss — he went from playing at 218 pounds last year to weighing 202 at the start of camp — and improved conditioning wouldn’t be the only changes visible with him.
“The more opportunities he gets, the more you’re going to see him come out of his shell and really produce,” Gutekunst said. “Like a lot of these guys, the more comfortable they are in the offense, and they get in their comfort zone, the more their real talent is going to start to show.
“I’ve always felt middle of Year 2, end of Year 3, is when you see most players get to that point where they really know what they’re doing and they’re not thinking anymore. They just let their talents show. Some guys get it faster, and that’s great, but I think that’s usually the norm. As they go and they grow, when they really get that down and they do hit that (point), as an evaluator, you see it and then you know that they’re there and off they go.”
To be sure, Rodgers has plenty more to prove. But with other questions at the position — from what’s realistic to expect from Romeo Doubs, to just how much Sammy Watkins will contribute, to how much Christian Watson’s missed camp time will delay his involvement in game plans — Rodgers seems to have answered most of the questions there were about him entering camp.
And his confidence clearly has increased.
“It’s like three times, if not four times more than last year,” he said. “I was kind of like a freshman in high school out there, not knowing anything, not knowing the speed of the game, nothing like that. Now that I’ve got a year under my belt, I’m more comfortable out there and hopefully I can make some plays.
“Like they say, what’s done in the dark will come to light. I feel like I’ve taken steps day by day and gotten better. I know it’s going to come to fruition eventually — whether it’s the beginning of the season, the middle of the season or the end of the season. I just know I’ve put the work in, and when I get the opportunity, I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.”
Packers by position: Predicting which players will make the cut as Green Bay's roster shrinks to 53
QUARTERBACK (3)
Locks: Aaron Rodgers (above left), Jordan Love (above right)
On the bubble: Danny Elting
Love’s improvement after two uninspiring summers has been among the biggest storylines of camp, but Etling is the one who has put on a show — completing 7 of 9 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 155.8 passer rating and adding an electrifying 51-yard touchdown run last week against the Saints. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely to be enough to get him onto the 53-man roster. As in past years, the Packers prefer to carry only two quarterbacks on the active roster, with the third-stringer on the practice squad. Etling’s athleticism and potential make it an easy call to keep developing him.
“I think he’s done a really nice job,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Etling. “Although he’s had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when given those opportunities.”
RUNNING BACK (3 or 4)
Locks: Aaron Jones (above left), AJ Dillon (above right)
Looking good: Tyler Goodson
On the bubble: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams
In-season PUP list: Kylin Hill
Goodson has put up the numbers through two games (115 total yards from scrimmage on 25 touches), and the burst he showed on his two longest plays (a 15-yard run and a 23-yard catch-and-run) is obvious. But Gutekunst emphasized that there’s more to making the roster as the No. 3 back, and that gives Taylor, a more experienced pass protector and special-teams contributor, more than a puncher’s chance at keeping the job. Hill, coming back from an ACL tear, is out at least the first four games.
“I think the next guy (after Jones and Dillon), obviously there’s some special teams that come into play with that. That’s going to be an important part of that third running back spot if we decide to keep three,” Gutekunst said. “The big jump from college to the National Football League is usually in pass pro(tection) for these guys, and being able to protect our passer is first and foremost.”
WIDE RECEIVER (6 or 7)
Locks: Allen Lazard (above), Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson
Looking good: Amari Rodgers
On the bubble: Juwann Winfree, Samori Toure
Long shots: Travis Fulgham, Ishmael Hyman
Just how good this group will turn out to be without departed superstar Davante Adams remains to be seen, but four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is at least saying the right things now about how dedicated Doubs and Watson are to doing things the way he wants them done, and how Watkins came on toward the end of camp. The biggest question here is what happens to Winfree, a former practice-squadder who will turn 26 before the opener and has eight career regular-season NFL receptions in 12 career games (165 career offensive snaps, 143 of which were last season). His quarterback’s praise makes Winfree sound like Jake Kumerow 2.0. “(With) these young kids that are coming in and playing well. I wouldn’t be surprised if (No.) 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “Because when he shows up and when he’s healthy, he makes a lot of plays.”
TIGHT END (4 or 5)
Locks: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan (above), Josiah Deguara
Looking good: Tyler Davis
On the bubble: Alizé Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker
Davis’ involvement in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — has created a public perception that he’s going to get cut, and there’s no denying those two plays (coupled with some pre-snap penalties in practice and some blocking issues in games) haven’t been a good look for him. Nevertheless, he's still a scratching-the-surface player who was a college quarterback not too long ago, and he’s also a core special-teams player who coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes in that role. With the release of Dominique Dafney earlier in camp, it’s hard to see Gutekunst moving on from Davis.
“(You can’t) let plays like that really drag you down too much. Obviously, it’s just a great lesson for life,” Davis said. “Sometimes, stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s happened to me, and you just put your head down and keep moving forward and keep working.”
OFFENSIVE LINE (9 or 10)
Locks: David Bakhtiari (above), Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Yosh Nijman
Looking good: Royce Newman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan
On the bubble: Caleb Jones
Long shots: Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet
Jenkins’ and Bakhtiari’s activations from the PUP list alter the dynamic up front considerably, as you’d expect with two All-Pro level players returning to action. The good news is that their absences gave the team’s many young linemen ample work in practice and games, which will help the coaches sort out their best five linemen entering the Sept. 11 opener. Jones is fascinating because he dropped a ton of weight, is a mountain of a man — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 379 pounds but said recently he’s down to 338 pounds — and has remarkable feet for a guy his size. Still, he’s a project who’s likely to be on the practice squad.
“Those guys have gotten a lot of great work. It hasn’t always been pretty,” LaFleur acknowledged when asked about the value of the young line’s extensive playing time and practice work against the Packers’ No. 1 defense. “They’re going up against a pretty good front (in practice) and those guys have taken their lumps, but I’ve also seen a lot of improvement as well. I think they’ve performed pretty well in our two preseason games, so we’re looking to continue to build upon that in this next preseason game.”
DEFENSIVE LINE (5)
Locks: Kenny Clark (above), Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt
On the bubble: Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton
Long shots: Akial Byers
Wyatt has had an unimpressive camp for a first-round pick, something he’s self-aware enough to acknowledge. The good news is, the Packers don’t need him to be a Clark clone just yet, and with the smart veteran pickup of Reed combined with Slaton’s ascension and Lowry’s steadiness, they’re in good shape here. Once the light clicks on for Wyatt, look out.
“I just think a lot of times when I get on the field, I'm like, ‘What’ve I got to do?' So I'm always all over the place. But once it all clicks in, it'll be better,” Wyatt said. “I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I am at the same time because I want to prove that I'm supposed to be here and I want to be one of the greats.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4 or 5)
Locks: Preston Smith (above), Rashan Gary
Looking good: Kingsley Enagbare
On the bubble: Tipa Galeai, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones
All camp long, the search for a third, fourth and fifth edge rusher has been a priority, and each of the youngsters in the mix has had his moments. Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, has come on lately, as has Jones. Special teams will be a factor here, which helps Galeai more than anyone. Still, what this group does against the Chiefs could be what separates the keepers from the also-rans.
“Of course, we’ve got two great ones in Preston and Rashan, but after that, it’s competitive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “It’s going to go right down to the wire.”
INSIDE LINEBACKER (3 or 4)
Locks: De’Vondre Campbell (above), Quay Walker
Looking good: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie
On the bubble: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn
As crazy as it sounds, this might be the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position of depth on their roster. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro, Walker is a first-round pick, McDuffie has had one of the best camps of anyone on the team and Barnes is no slouch as a former starter and special teams contributor. Summers, a key special-teams player over the past three years, might be the odd man out, and if he is, he could get claimed by another team. All that said, McDuffie’s improvement has been one of the best surprises of camp.
“He’s done a hell of a job, and (with his) knowledge of the game, he’s really grown,” LaFleur said. “You definitely feel his presence on (special) teams, and that’s what we need from him.”
CORNERBACK (6)
Locks: Jaire Alexander (above), Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes
Looking good: Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles
On the bubble: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas
The top three might prove to be the NFL’s best trio, but it’s been competitive behind them. Nixon and Jean-Charles have both shown they belong on the roster, but don’t discount Thomas, who has also had some statement-making moments. Gafford, meanwhile, is a speedster who’s played both corner and wide receiver and whose familiarity with Bisaccia’s special-teams system and return abilities are also a plus.
“He’s a very explosive guy. He can really run,” LaFleur said of Gafford. “He’s a guy that definitely can give us some speed on special teams, and that’s what you typically need your fourth and fifth corners for.”
SAFETY (5)
Locks: Adrian Amos (above), Darnell Savage
Looking good: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines
On the bubble: Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter
Longshot: De’Vante Cross
Vernon Scott, who had started the first two preseason games and was in position to be Savage’s replacement if Savage’s hamstring issue continues to linger, was waived/injured this week, presumably because the shoulder injury he sustained against New Orleans will shelve him for quite a while. Still, it was a surprise given how he’d filled in for Savage, and his departure leaves the competition wide open, with Abernathy, fresh off playing in the USFL this spring, as an interesting option. His interception against the Saints was impressive and was the kind of play a late-in-camp addition to the roster needs to make to turn heads. Leavitt's status after his shoulder injury is also a factor.
“I feel like I showed that I could play fast and I feel like I have a lot left in me,” Abernathy said. “I just got off a season. I feel like I’m in shape. I feel like I can play. I just wanted to go out there and prove that. I felt like I did, hopefully.”
SPECIALISTS (3)
Lock: Pat O’Donnell (above)
Looking good: Mason Crosby
On the bubble: Jack Coco, Ramiz Ahmed
Crosby is still on the PUP list but it’s obviously his kicking job when his right (kicking) knee is green-lit for game action. He’s been kicking as part of his comeback in recent days and is confident he’ll be good to go for Week 1. If for some reason he isn’t, Ahmed has impressed after previous kickers (JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle, Gabe Brkic) in his position did not. The real question here — not including figuring out who the best return options are — is whether the inexperienced Coco, with his circuitous route to the NFL, is the best option as the snapper.
“I think Jack's done a nice job for us so far,” Gutekunst said. “But by the time we kick off that first Sunday and as we go through the season, if that's not where we want it to be, then we'll be looking for (a replacement). And there's always guys available. Right now, we feel pretty good about where we're at. But if we can upgrade and get better, we will.”