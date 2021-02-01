'I'm sorry,' Aaron Jones said after tough NFC title game loss that might have been his final game with Packers

GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard was both stunned, because no one else would have said what he’d just heard, and not surprised at all, because of the person who was saying it — Aaron Jones.

In the wake of the Green Bay Packers’ 31-26 NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lazard was worried about his friend. Jones, the Packers running back who’d put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, had possibly played his final game in green and gold with unrestricted free agency looming.

And it had not gone well.

Jones’ potentially final game had ended painfully, both physically (with a chest injury) and in terms of his performance (two fumbles, including one that he lost and led directly to a Buccaneers touchdown and a 28-10 Packers deficit). The chest injury had come early in the third quarter, on the second fumble, and he never returned to the game. His final stat line: Six carries for 27 yards, four receptions for 7 yards.

So, a few hours after the game had ended, Lazard called Jones.

“Just to kind of make sure he was good and everything,” Lazard said. “And Aaron, just with the nature he is as a human, apologizes — saying, ‘I’m sorry.’