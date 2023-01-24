If Packers deem trading Aaron Rodgers is in their best interests, he says 'so be it'

GREEN BAY — As Aaron Rodgers continues to contemplate his football future, he’s talking more and more about the possibility of the Green Bay Packers trading him if he does choose to keep playing.

Now, perhaps that’s merely a function of his weekly conversations on “The Pat McAfee Show” dovetailing with news reports suggesting the obvious: That a trade is a distinct possibility, even as the 39-year-old four-time NFL MVP has yet to commit to playing a 19th NFL season in 2023.

To be clear, no one has suggested that the Packers trading Rodgers — to, say, the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans or somewhere else — is any more likely than Rodgers returning to the Packers and collecting his $59 million salary for next season.

“Well, I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right?” Gutekunst replied at the time. “We are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at. There’s no doubt about that. But Jordan’s never played a 16-, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff. It’s no different than when we moved from Brett (Favre) to Aaron (in 2008), right?

“That’s a hard thing to say, but at the same time where Aaron’s at, the level he’s at, there’s not many teams he wouldn’t give the best chance to win.”

But listening to Rodgers talk with McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk on Tuesday, much of the conversation centered around the idea of Rodgers being traded.

A week after Rodgers himself spoke for the first time of the idea of playing elsewhere in 2023, Rodgers definitely didn’t shut the discussion of possibly being dealt — just as his predecessor, Favre, was traded to the New York Jets by then-GM Ted Thompson to make way for Rodgers to become the Packers’ starting quarterback — down.

“Listen, I’ve never been a free agent, which is pretty wild. I’ve never gotten to the end of my contract. So, to even think about being in another uniform, never really crossed my mind,” Rodgers told McAfee and Hawk. “Even when Jordan was drafted, I thought, ‘That might be a possibility, for sure, I might not finish in Green Bay.’ Then I won two (NFL) MVPs and it obviously seemed a lot less likely.

“You never know. Anytime there’s a situation where change is possible, what’s the old adage that people want to say? ‘Oh, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.’ And I always say, ‘The grass is green where you water it.’ I think that’s the most important thing to remember.

“Change is a part of this business. It’s a part of life. And I think being open to it and embracing whatever that change looks like is an important part of coming to peace with whatever decision lies ahead of you.”

Rodgers also suggested that the trade talk is a byproduct of the team’s disappointing 8-9 finish — the Packers’ Jan. 8 loss to the Detroit Lions kept them from getting into the playoffs as the NFC’s seventh and final seed — and his own numbers in the worst statistical season of his 15 years as the Packers’ starter.

Completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games, Rodgers didn’t throw for 300 yards in a single game and had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.

His 2022 interception total was the second-highest of his career (he threw 13 in 2008, his first year as the starter) and the only years he threw for fewer touchdowns were when he broke collarbones in 2017 (16 TDs in seven games) and 2013 (17 TDs in nine games).

During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.

“People don’t like talking about this kind of (expletive). It’s taboo to talk about some of these ideas,” Rodgers said. “But to be open to the possibility that, if I want to keep playing, that it might be somewhere else, I understand that.

“I understand they might want to move on and go younger at a number of different positions. That’s a part of it.”

He insisted Tuesday that there’d be no hard feelings if he and the team parted ways.

“It’s not with any malice. It’s not with any animosity. It’s with complete gratitude for an incredible organization that’s done a ton for me,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been there 18 years. I have lifelong friends in that organization. I have lifelong memories. I made some of my closest friends in my life because I was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and they paid me multiple contracts. Had amazing success, I met some really special, special people. So, why would I have animosity toward that?

“And, on the flip side, hopefully there won’t be any animosity if (playing elsewhere) was the decision at some point. I have nothing but love for the fans and the amazing people I’ve met over the years. … I think there’s been a lot of fun dreaming about retiring as a Packers because there’s something really special about that. But if the competitive hole still needs to be satiated and it’s time to move on, then I hope everybody would look at that with a lot of gratitude and not any resentment. Or, even on the flip side, ‘Let’s (expletive) get rid of this old guy. It’s time to move on.’ I hope there’s some gratitude on both sides if that happens.

“But, again, that doesn’t open the door for any conjecture, honestly, on my side. And I’m not saying that to be cryptic. I’ve got to figure out what I want to do and then we’ll see where all the parties at and what kind of transpires after that.”

Later, Rodgers added, “If they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it. … I have a lot of love for what’s gone on in Green Bay. And I’d love to finish there, I would. I might have finished there. Who knows? … I am taking time with my decision and I am not egomaniacal in the sense to think that I should be able to play wherever I want as long as I want.”

And just like freea gent quarterback and fellow future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who went off on his own podcast about not having made up his mind about his plans for next season — “If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would’ve already (expletive) done it,” Brady said in response to Jim Gray’s question about his process — Rodgers insisted Tuesday that he still hasn’t decided what he wants to do next year.

“If there was a timetable where it was, I had to make up my mind in two weeks, then I would’ve came to a decision, then I would have made up my mind. It would have been much more difficult, for sure,” Rodgers said. “Tom’s been playing a long, long time. He deserves the right to take as much time as he needs. I’ve been playing a little bit less time — I think five or six (fewer) years — (but) I still think that should warrant the ability to take some time to make this decision and weigh all the options.

“I don’t think you can wake up on January 24th and say, ‘All right, I’m ready to go run this thing back.’ You know? … I just think you need time to decompress — at least, I do; maybe other people are different — (and) take a little bit of time and let the offseason start to sink in, and then at some point make that decision.

“But all the other ideas about (a) trade and whatnot, that's all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself."