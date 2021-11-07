If he clears COVID-19 protocols, Packers' Aaron Rodgers will start vs. Seattle

The only thing standing in the way of Aaron Rodgers' return to the starting lineup is COVID-19 — not missing practice all week in the lead-up to next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

According to NFL protocols, the earliest that Rodgers can return to the Green Bay Packers’ headquarters is Saturday. That’s when the COVID-19 positive quarterback’s 10-day quarantine expires, and as long as he is no longer infected with the coronavirus and no longer has symptoms, he will start against the Seahawks, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Even though that means Rodgers won’t have practiced throughout the week.

“Absolutely,” LaFleur said after the Packers lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with backup Jordan Love playing in Rodgers’ stead. “He’s our starting quarterback.

“I think he’s gone through enough where, yeah, you’d like guys to practice all week long. But I don’t think it’s absolutely imperative to be able to do that. We just have to make sure he’s well in-tune with our plan and he feels good about it, and that we Zoom him in for the meetings or whatever it may be. But we’ll see where we’re at toward the end of the week.”