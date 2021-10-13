If Elgton Jenkins returns to action, Packers will face an unexpected-but-welcome tough call at left tackle

GREEN BAY — Coaches love to talk about good problems to have. If Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins continues on his path toward returning to action for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, that’s exactly what the Green Bay Packers will have on their offensive line.
Because third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman has played so well in his three starts with Jenkins sidelined — even offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, Nijman’s biggest supporter, admitted he’s been pleasantly surprised by Nijman, who’d played only 14 offensive snaps in his NFL career before Jenkins went down — the coaching staff has discussed whether to put Jenkins back at left tackle or let him play his usual left guard position against the Bears.
“We’ve had that conversation. We definitely have,” Stenavich said Wednesday evening. “I think we’ll see how he’s feeling as the week goes along and see where the best spot is for him.
“He’s coming along. … So hopefully we can get him back here real soon.”
Stenavich said the coaches will likely make that call in advance of Friday’s practice, so Jenkins can work in the spot he’ll line up at against the Bears if he’s cleared. But that the Packers are even considering that option means Nijman has acquitted himself quite well.
Asked if he’s been surprised by Nijman’s level of play, Stenavich replied, “I think so, just how well he’s played in general over these last few games against the competition that he has. There have been some ups and downs ... but he has been pretty consistent. The one thing I like about him is just his physicality. He has flashed some pretty good physicality on film, which has been good. I’m excited about where he can go in the future.”
Meanwhile, rookie center Josh Myers, who was inactive from last Sunday’s win at Cincinnati with a finger injury that originally occurred in the season opener against New Orleans, practiced in full and appears on track to return to action. Veteran Lucas Patrick started in Myers’ place against the Bengals.
Wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb both were given Wednesday’s practice off for veteran rest.
Bakhtiari progressing
Stenavich said five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, whose late-season torn ACL in his left knee led to Jenkins starting the season’s first two games at left tackle, continues to progress but offered no timeline on when he might come off the physically unable to perform list and start practicing.
“He’s got a pretty good plan. He kind of informs me of what he’s going to do,” Stenavich said. “You know how Dave is. It’s just like, ‘How you feeling?’ (And he says), ‘Good. This is what I’m going to work on today.’ And he’s into checking boxes and moving on with certain things.
“I’m just excited to get him out here sometime soon. I think that will be great to use have him build that confidence in his knee and all that stuff to get him back on the field at some point this year.”
Dunbar added, EQ promoted
Facing a cornerback shortage with Jaire Alexander (shoulder) on injured reserve and Kevin King (shoulder) not practicing after getting hurt against the Bengals, the Packers officially added veteran Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad.
Dunbar, who entered the league as an undrafted wide receiver with Washington, has played in 64 career games (31 starts) and has 10 interceptions and 40 pass break-ups. He played in six games last year with Seattle.
Head coach Matt LaFleur stopped short of ruling King out for Sunday’s game, saying the team will “give him through the week” to show he can play with the injury, which King played through for much of the game against the Bengals.
The team also signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad. St. Brown, a 2018 sixth-round pick, has been on the Packers' practice squad all season and has appeared in three games.