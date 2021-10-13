If Elgton Jenkins returns to action, Packers will face an unexpected-but-welcome tough call at left tackle

GREEN BAY — Coaches love to talk about good problems to have. If Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins continues on his path toward returning to action for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, that’s exactly what the Green Bay Packers will have on their offensive line.

Because third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman has played so well in his three starts with Jenkins sidelined — even offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, Nijman’s biggest supporter, admitted he’s been pleasantly surprised by Nijman, who’d played only 14 offensive snaps in his NFL career before Jenkins went down — the coaching staff has discussed whether to put Jenkins back at left tackle or let him play his usual left guard position against the Bears.

“We’ve had that conversation. We definitely have,” Stenavich said Wednesday evening. “I think we’ll see how he’s feeling as the week goes along and see where the best spot is for him.

“He’s coming along. … So hopefully we can get him back here real soon.”

Stenavich said the coaches will likely make that call in advance of Friday’s practice, so Jenkins can work in the spot he’ll line up at against the Bears if he’s cleared. But that the Packers are even considering that option means Nijman has acquitted himself quite well.