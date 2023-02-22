GREEN BAY — Amid all the conjecture, the theories, the second-hand reports about just how frustrated general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur might be with their four-time NFL MVP quarterback and alternative medicine enthusiast, this much is certain:

The Green Bay Packers need more from Aaron Rodgers than they got from him in 2022 — if he does decide to play next season and does so with the only NFL team he’s known in his 18-year pro career.

Statistically? Sure. Rodgers’ numbers last season — surely affected by a broken thumb on his throwing hand, the departure via trade of three-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and the youngest receiving corps he’s ever had — weren’t good enough: from his 64.6% completion percentage; to his 26 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions; to a career-low passer rating of 91.1; to his zero 300-yard passing games.

But beyond the numbers, the Packers need Rodgers to be the best version of himself — and fully engaged not just from the first day of training camp in late July to the final whistle of the final game of the season (which they’d hope, of course, would be Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas), but from the moment he commits to playing for them next year.

Multiple league sources this week opined that, while the Packers cannot force Rodgers to take part in the team’s offseason program because they are, by league rule, voluntary, one source of Gutekunst’s reported frustrations with his star quarterback had to be Rodgers’ decision to skip all of the team’s organized team activity practices last spring, attending only the team’s mandatory minicamp.

One can debate just how vital the offseason program is in the grand scheme of preparation for a grueling NFL regular season, but Gutekunst himself made a point of emphasizing its value — and explaining how veterans fit into that paradigm — when he spoke to reporters on Jan. 13 in the aftermath of the team’s season-ending home loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gutekunst was asked specifically if he needed Rodgers to attend more of the offseason program. While Gutekunst replied by speaking in generalities, it was abundantly clear who he was talking about.

“We want all our players here in the offseason. I think (if you ask) Matt and his staff, I think it’s just, when guys are together, there’s more energy in the building. Certainly when your quarterback and leader’s in the building,” Gutekunst said. “So, we want all our guys here.

“It’s optional, (it’s) voluntary, as you guys know, with the exception of the mandatory minicamp. But we invest a lot in these guys, and we would certainly like that investment back from all of our guys.

“I know a lot of the veteran players probably need less of that. But sometimes, our younger players need those guys here, as well. So, as we get moving into this next season, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”

Gutekunst and Rodgers spoke after the season during the team’s exit-interview process, but it’s unclear whether Gutekunst told his quarterback directly he needed more offseason involvement from him moving forward.

But from his rookie year in 2005 through LaFleur’s first offseason in 2019, if there was an offseason program, Rodgers attended it.

While coach Mike McCarthy began a tradition late in his tenure of letting veteran players depart early so the coaches could spend extra time with younger players, the only time Rodgers didn’t take part in an offseason program during his first 15 years in the league was in 2011 — when there wasn’t one because of a lockout as owners and the NFL Players Association struggled to reach a deal on their collective bargaining agreement until August.

The 2020 offseason program was held entirely in the virtual realm because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rodgers' offseason of discontent, when he feuded with the organization, kept him away in 2021.

But last year, after the team tore up his existing deal following back-to-back NFL MVP awards and signed him to what was essentially a three-year, $150 million contract on March 8, Rodgers still skipped the offseason — even after the team dealt Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, lost two other receivers (Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown) in free agency and picked wideouts in the second (Christian Watson), fourth (Romeo Doubs) and seventh (Samori Touré) rounds of the NFL draft.

Rodgers downplayed during his two-day minicamp cameo the need for him to attend OTAs: “I think a lot of times those are just story fillers for slow times in the offseason” of those in the media who suggested the rookies would have benefited from him coming to more practices.

He even joked about why he came to the minicamp at all, quoting former college teammate Marshawn Lynch and saying, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”

But LaFleur cautiously admitted that he’d have liked Rodgers to have attended more of OTAs than he did.

“I think the more these guys can get around each other, the more they can learn each other, the quicker they can start to develop that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field,” LaFleur said. “I’m just excited that we’ve got him in the building with these young guys.”

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, a former Packers beat writer with the Green Bay Press-Gazette, said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week that the Packers want Rodgers back next season — if the quarterback is “fully bought in" for 2023.

“I think it's natural when you give someone an unprecedented type of contract, ripping up the remaining contract and giving him what amounts to a three-year, $150 million-plus deal, like they did last year, you’re anticipating you’re getting somebody who’s fully bought in and is going to play a really high level,” Pelissero said. “And it didn’t work out that way in 2022.

“I think it’s natural for people to be frustrated by that. To win in the NFL, your best players, your highest-paid players have to play a really high level. That was not the case on the whole for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers last year.

“All I can speak for is what I know, which is that if Rodgers wants to play for the Packers, and if he is bought into the way they want to proceed here, then the Packers want him back. And they would expect he’s going to come back and play really well in 2023.”

Those remarks stood in direct contrast to statements made by retired Packers writer Bob McGinn, who said on a podcast last week the team was “disgusted” with Rodgers and is “done” with him.

The first step in any of this, of course, is Rodgers committing to play football in 2023 and hold off on retirement — a decision that he said he had not made before going on his much-publicized “darkness retreat” late last week. He has not spoken publicly since emerging from that endeavor and doesn’t appear to be slated to appear on “The Pat McAfee Show,” his favorite public platform, anytime soon.

But speaking in the immediate wake of the loss to the Lions, Rodgers outlined what his process would be in the weeks that followed — and acknowledged the “grind” of getting ready for another season.

And whether he’s willing to do more of that work in Green Bay than he did heading into the 2022 season might be part of the decision.

“Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me,” said Rodgers, whose final pass in that loss to Detroit was an interception with 3 minutes, 27 seconds to play.

“I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we’re at as a team. We’re a young team; there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”