‘I think he’s a bum’: Aaron Rodgers responds to NFL MVP voter who called him a ‘bad guy'

"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player," Arkush said on the “Parkins & Spiegel” show on Tuesday. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than (Indianapolis running back) Jonathan Taylor or (Los Angeles Rams receiver) Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not going to be my choice."

Later, Arkush added: "I just think that the way he's carried himself is inappropriate. I think he's a bad guy, and I don't think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time."

Rodgers not only won’t be getting Arkush’s vote, he also won’t be getting an apology. Arkush returned to The Score on Wednesday to say he made “a big mistake” with his comments, but said that mistake was revealing his thought process about the balloting, not what he said about Rodgers.