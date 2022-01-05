‘I think he’s a bum’: Aaron Rodgers responds to NFL MVP voter who called him a ‘bad guy'

GREEN BAY — Taking aim at the Chicago-based NFL MVP voter who said this week he won’t cast his ballot for him and called him “the biggest jerk in the league,” Aaron Rodgers defended his on-field bona fides for the award on Wednesday and emphasized the lone “V” in the award stands for “valuable,” not “vaccinated.”
Speaking during his usual Wednesday post-practice Q&A with reporters via Zoom, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he has never met Hub Arkush, a longtime NFL reporter and one of The Associated Press’ 50 voters for the NFL’s postseason awards — including MVP. Rodgers called him an “absolute bum” for his reasoning as to why Rodgers doesn’t deserve his vote, and said he believes his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is why Arkush isn’t voting for him.
“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers said. “He doesn’t know me. ... His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league because he doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know me. Doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him, I’ve never had lunch with him, I’ve never had an interview with him.
“His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So, if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that. But he’s bum and I’m not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff.
“He has no idea who I am. He’s never talked to me in his life. But it’s unfortunate that those sentiments (came out). It’s surprising that he would even say that, to be honest.”
Entering Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, Rodgers has completed 352 of 513 passes (68.6%) for 3,977 yards with 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions for an NFL-best 111.1 passer rating. Since returning from COVID-19, and despite a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot that he injured while working out during his quarantine away from team headquarters, Rodgers has completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,083 yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception (116.5 rating), with the Packers winning six of those seven games.
If Rodgers wins the MVP again, it’ll be his fourth overall and second in a row. Four MVPs would be the second-most in NFL history, behind joining Peyton Manning (five) and ahead of Tom Brady (three), Jim Brown (three), Johnny Unitas (three) and Rodgers’ predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre (three).
Speaking on Chicago radio station 670 The Score on Tuesday, Arkush, the longtime editor of Pro Football Weekly who appears on and in a variety of Chicago-area media outlets, went after Rodgers for the drama his absence from the offseason program created, said Rodgers could have ruined the Packers’ season by not getting vaccinated and missing the team’s Nov. 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19, and — despite acknowledging Rodgers has been the NFL’s most valuable player on the field this season — revealed that he would vote for someone else on his ballot.
"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player," Arkush said on the “Parkins & Spiegel” show on Tuesday. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than (Indianapolis running back) Jonathan Taylor or (Los Angeles Rams receiver) Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not going to be my choice."
Later, Arkush added: "I just think that the way he's carried himself is inappropriate. I think he's a bad guy, and I don't think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time."
Rodgers not only won’t be getting Arkush’s vote, he also won’t be getting an apology. Arkush returned to The Score on Wednesday to say he made “a big mistake” with his comments, but said that mistake was revealing his thought process about the balloting, not what he said about Rodgers.
“I made a big mistake last night, and it really doesn’t have much to do with Aaron Rodgers,” Arkush said on the “Bernstein & Rahimi” show on Wednesday. “The only thing (the Associated Press) really ask us is not to tell people who we voted for until it’s presented. And what they really mean is, just don’t talk about it. … The thing that I feel really awful about is that most of the other 49 (voters) are acquaintances, and a lot of them are friends, and I’ve now put them in an unfortunate position.
“I feel awful about it, and I really wish it hadn’t happened. Beyond that, the only thing I can going forward is now respect what I failed to respect (on Tuesday) night and just not talk about it anymore until after the awards have been given. … It’s on me. I screwed up. I do know that a lot of it is being presented in ways that it wasn’t said, but that’s going to happen. I do know some of it sounds awful because I didn’t say very well what I wanted to say. And so, all you can do is own it. And I own it.”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur also chimed in, defending his quarterback and saying Arkush’s comments were a disservice to the award.
“I don’t know what else could factor into it other than how someone performs on a weekly basis,” LaFleur said. “If people are going to judge people for differences of opinion or things that they have no idea what the heck they are talking about, then I think that kind of discredits that award. We hold that award in high regard.
“And I think it’s an absolute privilege to be able to vote for that award. To consider anything else, outside of what you see when that player is out there playing, I think is a disservice to everybody.”
Adams mum on franchise tag
Star wide receiver Davante Adams wanted to choose his words carefully about an NFL Network report that the Packers plan to place the franchise tag on him next spring after talks on a long-term extension broke down this year.
Adams wound up saying very few words, but effectively sent a clear message: He’s not a fan of the idea of being tagged.
“I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” said Adams, who enters Sunday’s game with 117 receptions for 1,498 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year — and needing 22 yards against the Lions to set the Packers single-season receiving yardage record. “We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”
Extra points
Rodgers (toe) and defensive end Kingsley Keke (illness) were the only two players not to take part in Wednesday’s walk-through style practice, according to the team’s official injury report. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari, still working his way back from last year’s season-ending knee injury suffered during a New Year’s Eve practice, did individual drills during practice, as did center Josh Myers, who has been on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered Oct. 17 at Chicago. … The Packers restored kicker JJ Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad after removing them from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, leaving three players still on the various COVID-19 lists: Right tackle Billy Turner and cornerback Jaire Alexander from the 53-man roster, and returner David Moore from the practice squad. … LaFleur said special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton also is in the COVID-19 protocols.