‘I still own you!’ Packers, Aaron Rodgers continue dominance of Bears in 24-14 win

Three plays later, Rodgers scanned the field for an open receiver on first-and-goal from the Chicago 6 before taking off on his touchdown run and the ensuing obscene finger-gesture he received for his efforts.

While LaFleur deftly sidestepped a question about Rodgers’ gloating at the crowd — "A lot of stuff gets said on the field that nobody ever hears,” he said, adding that the moment was an instance “where you see the competitor in Aaron come out” — he made it clear Rodgers didn’t do it alone.

“Certainly, he’s the driving force on offense, he’s the guy that leads us,” LaFleur said. “He’s a great leader of this football team, and it’s a credit to every man in that locker room. But I don’t think it’s just (him). We always say football’s the ultimate team sport, (how) it takes all 11. And that’s true each and every Sunday.”

Added Jones, who teamed with No. 2 running back AJ Dillon to amass 169 total yards from scrimmage on 28 combined touches: “I think it shows we’re going to be OK. We can win games in multiple ways. We have the leaders that we need. We have everybody in the locker room that we need to get the job done. Just continue to put in that work and stack success.”