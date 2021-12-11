‘I never feel like you’re going to lose’ | Brian Urlacher explains how great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers create aura of invincibility

Told of Urlacher’s comments, Rodgers smiled. Not only does he thoroughly enjoy being in that role himself, but as a backup during his first three seasons in Green Bay, he remembers being one of those believers who expected the team to win every game because Favre was at quarterback.

“I got to see what that was like, especially in 2007 when we had a pretty damn good team,” Rodgers recalled. “You just always felt like regardless of what was going on — the situation, who we're playing, where we're at, how much time was on the clock — you just felt like we had a chance when Brett was out there. And I always thought how cool that was, the expectation. Whether it was in the two-minute drive and you're going to take it down and score, or whether it was a tough opponent and you know you needed the guy pulling the trigger to come up with a good game, I just thought that was the coolest thing.”

It was a feeling he’d experienced to some degree in college at California, in junior college at Butte College and in high school. But Rodgers said being that guy in the NFL means even more, and he felt that way in the aftermath of the win over the Rams, prompting the postgame I-expect-greatness remark.