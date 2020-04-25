‘I like our football team:’ Amid less-than-glowing reviews, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst sees a successful draft

“We really like the group of receivers we have. We think there’s some guys really coming into their own,” Gutekunst said. “If the right players would have been there when we picked, if we had the opportunities we liked, we certainly would have considered it. It just didn’t happen.”

Gutekunst also insisted that even had the Packers invested in a wide receiver, the odds were against that player having an immediate impact, just as other standout wideouts in recent Packers history were unable to break through as rookies.

That said, while Gutekunst acknowledged that Love shouldn’t be expected to play right away with Rodgers at the helm, the GM does believe he got a few players who can help right away.

“I’m not going to put any kind of limitations on their ability to contribute this year. I can understand with the quarterback that that’s probably true. As far as the running back and the tight end, I think there’s ample opportunity for those guys to contribute this year,” Gutekunst said of Dillon and Deguara. “I think in general, all NFL teams, they’re usually counting on their veterans and their young players to improve from Year 1 to Year 2, Year 2 to Year 3, to give you that push to improve as a football team. I think for all rookies in general, there’s a learning curve and it takes some time.

“Rookie classes, the impact initially is not that great. It’s usually Year 2 and Year 3 where you feel the impact of the draft class. We’re excited about the guys we got, and we felt we were disciplined enough to not reach for positions of need. I like our football team right now. It doesn’t mean it won’t change, but I like where we’re at.”