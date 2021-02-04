'I know my time will come,' Jordan Love says after Packers affirm commitment to Aaron Rodgers

Limited practice work

Just where Love is in his development entering his second NFL season is hard to gauge. With COVID-19 having wiped out the traditional offseason program after the draft, with training camp having been truncated because of the pandemic, with preseason games being canceled, and with Boyle being ahead of Love on the depth chart, Love was relegated to a handful of 11-on-11 scout-team snaps in practice each day. His performance in camp was decidedly uneven, and there’s no guarantee the NFL will be able to return to a normal offseason program this spring, either.

Nevertheless, LaFleur insisted he was pleased with the progress Love made this year given the circumstances, saying Love’s most meaningful work came with quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy after practices when the two would work together on every aspect of Love’s game.

“I think he really did a nice job, and I thought he got more and more comfortable, obviously as the year progressed,” LaFleur said of Love. “I think Luke Getsy does a tremendous job with him, always putting in that extra work post-practice. And I think that is absolutely critical for all young quarterbacks, to make sure their fundamentals, their footwork (improve), because that is the foundation of great quarterback play. That stuff has to be on point.