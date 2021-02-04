'I know my time will come,' Jordan Love says after Packers affirm commitment to Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Having spent his formative years in scouting working for Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf — a talent evaluator who put an annual premium on quarterbacks in the NFL draft — Brian Gutekunst’s view of investing in the position might be something of a throwback.
That might explain why the Green Bay Packers GM insisted this week he had no regrets about trading up in last April’s NFL draft to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, whose selection set off the chain reaction that left Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur answering a barrage of questions on Monday about the future of their starting quarterback, soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
“Really no regrets, looking back at the draft last year,” Gutekunst said during his annual end-of-the-season Q&A session with reporters. “Looking at all those guys we drafted last year, I’m excited about their future and what they can do for the Green Bay Packers. In the opportunities they were given, I thought they performed well.”
Gutekunst was including Love in that evaluation, even though he was inactive for all 18 of the Packers’ games (including practice) behind Rodgers and primary backup Tim Boyle. Of the league’s 32 first-round picks, Love was the only one not to see any game action at all in 2020 while 27 of the 32 first-round picks saw action in at least 10 games.
“I think the biggest thing I took from watching (Rodgers) is watching how he practices. The dude practices just like he plays. A super-consistent dude every day,” Love said in an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio earlier this week. ”He’s mad if he misses a throw or somebody messes up a route in practice, same way he’d be mad in the game. Just learning how consistent he is.
“I think I’m on the right path. Obviously, for me, it’s developing and learning the offense. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, I’m a good player who can make plays. (I’m) just learning the offense and then when I finally get some time to get in a game, whether that’s preseason or whatnot, just getting to showcase that.”
Biding his time
When that time will come, Love doesn’t know — especially with the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing for the offseason program and next summer’s preseason games. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur acknowledged the team has contingency plans in place if the offseason program is again forced into the virtual realm as it was this past spring, and to this point Love hasn’t shown enough to make the Packers think he’d be ready to take over as the starter next season.
“(I’m) very patient," Love said. "In the back of my head, I know my time will come. It’s all about what I do with that. Got to make the most of that opportunity. (The timing) is out of my hands, I guess.”
The other four first-round picks who didn’t hit double digits in games played in 2020 all dealt with injuries or COVID-19 issues: Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah, the third overall pick who played in nine games; Jacksonville cornerback C.J. Henderson, the ninth overall pick who played in eight games; Las Vegas cornerback Damon Arnette, the 19th overall pick who played in nine games; and Tennessee offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick who played in only one game.
Wilson, though, had a nightmarish rookie season in which he was arrested and charged with DUI in September, three days before the season opener; twice was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list; and was suspended for “violating club rules” in December.
Now, with Gutekunst and LaFleur having affirmed, at least verbally, their commitment to Rodgers as their quarterback of both the present and the foreseeable future — “Absolutely, he will be here for a long time,” LaFleur said on Monday — where does that leave Love?
‘A very talented prospect’
“I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we’re really excited about developing,” Gutekunst said. “I know that maybe that’s not the norm to have quarterbacks sit for a long time, but we certainly believe in that.”
And that’s where Gutekunst’s history with Wolf comes in. Yes, Rodgers sat for three years behind Brett Favre after Ted Thompson took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick after Rodgers’ draft-day tumble from being in the conversation as the possible No. 1 overall pick. But those were extraordinary circumstances, with Favre putting off retirement until March 2008 — short lived though that retirement turned out to be — while Rodgers bided his time.
It was Wolf who invested in quarterbacks on a nearly annual basis and developed them behind Favre.
After trading for Favre, Wolf drafted BYU’s Ty Detmer (ninth round, 1992); Washington’s Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993); Alabama’s Jay Barker (fifth round, 1995); USC’s Kyle Wachholtz (seventh round, 1996); Army’s Ronnie McAda (seventh round, 1997); Boston College’s Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998); and Virginia’s Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999).
Now, let’s be clear: After trading a first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons to get himself the quarterback he wanted — fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Favre — Wolf never used anything higher than a fourth-round pick on a quarterback. So what Gutekunst did in taking Love at No. 26 overall — not to mention trading up to do so — definitely is not an apples-to-apples comparison to what Wolf did.
So for Gutekunst to draw that parallel is clearly a stretch. Nevertheless, he insisted that’s how he views Love.
“When you go through my history here with the Green Bay Packers, whether it was Matt Hasselbeck or Aaron Brooks, and the way we developed those guys and always feeling good about having a guy that if something happened to Brett back in those days … that if we needed to go to somebody else because of injury or anything else, that we were able to do that,” Gutekunst said. “We believe in that. This probably won’t be the first time we draft quarterback and try to develop him, because we just think it’s such an important part of the game.”
Limited practice work
Just where Love is in his development entering his second NFL season is hard to gauge. With COVID-19 having wiped out the traditional offseason program after the draft, with training camp having been truncated because of the pandemic, with preseason games being canceled, and with Boyle being ahead of Love on the depth chart, Love was relegated to a handful of 11-on-11 scout-team snaps in practice each day. His performance in camp was decidedly uneven, and there’s no guarantee the NFL will be able to return to a normal offseason program this spring, either.
Nevertheless, LaFleur insisted he was pleased with the progress Love made this year given the circumstances, saying Love’s most meaningful work came with quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy after practices when the two would work together on every aspect of Love’s game.
“I think he really did a nice job, and I thought he got more and more comfortable, obviously as the year progressed,” LaFleur said of Love. “I think Luke Getsy does a tremendous job with him, always putting in that extra work post-practice. And I think that is absolutely critical for all young quarterbacks, to make sure their fundamentals, their footwork (improve), because that is the foundation of great quarterback play. That stuff has to be on point.
“The challenge for him (is), you've got to continue to build upon where you're at right now and come back much better. Because it was unfortunate, when you don't have a real offseason where you can get the coaching, the details of the footwork, the details of the fundamentals. It's tough to work on stuff when you're not quite sure. Yeah, you can show 'em on tape, but you’ve really got to coach the player as they're doing it so they can feel it while they're getting critiqued.
“He's got to take that and make sure he's got a set plan each and every day (this offseason). I told him, 'Hey, you can go take a week or two off, but then we're back at it.' And we'll be in constant communication in terms of just getting updates from him, where he thinks he is. But it's going to take a deliberate approach each and every day and pinpointing what exactly it is that he's trying to improve on a daily basis.”
Better than 12?
How quickly that approach can transform Love into a viable backup remains to be seen. In the interview with CBS Sports Radio, Love said Rodgers has treated him well.
“They kind of painted a picture coming in, it’s like me vs. Aaron. And it’s like (I’m) kind of thinking about that when I’m talking to him, so it’s kind of weird,” Love said. “(But) he’s a great dude. I think we’ve got a good relationship.”
Asked if he could be better than Rodgers someday, Love replied: “That’s the goal. That’s the goal right there.”
While it’s reasonable to wonder if Love could attain such a lofty goal, neither Gutekunst nor LaFleur gave any indication they were displeased with the rate of Love’s development given the circumstances. And while their pledge to Rodgers led some to wonder if Love might be traded in the aftermath of Rodgers’ MVP-caliber season, there’s no reason to think Gutekunst will reverse course without ever having seen Love in game action.
“I’m really excited about the limited development that Jordan has been able to do in the short period of time that we’ve had him,” Gutekunst said. “There were some unforeseen challenges as far as (the virtual) offseason and no preseason games and things like that. So, we’re excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games, at the same time while we’re competing for championships with Aaron.”
Who’s next? From Jim Leonhard to Wade Phillips to copying Bucs, Matt LaFleur has options for Packers' next defensive coordinator
1. Jim Leonhard
Résumé: Now — University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator. Previously — The 38-year-old Leonhard, a three-time all-American safety at UW who played 10 NFL seasons with six different teams, broke into coaching with the Badgers in 2016 as defensive backs coach. He was promoted the following year to coordinator and has been one of college football’s rising coaching stars.
Quote, unquote: “Jim Leonhard, I’ll always watch those (Badgers) scores and watch him as much as possible. I’m really proud of him,” said ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN NFL analyst. “The story of how we got him (as a player) and what we had to do, we had to give up three veterans to get him on our team — and we did. We had drafted two safeties, we had two starters — one of them a Hall of Famer — and yet we still kept him on our roster as the third safety, over our two draft picks. But we did it because he was a darn football player and he’s so smart. And now you’re seeing it as a coach. There was no question in my mind, in Pettine’s mind, that this guy would be a phenomenal coach. Now, did I expect him to take the world by storm like he already has? I thought it would be another year or two in the process. But he’s so smart, and I can tell you this: I had Jim Leonhard jobs lined up at other universities — and Wisconsin fans are like, ‘Hey, stop it’ — that quite honestly you can’t get bigger on the college stage, and he stayed the course there at Wisconsin. That’s how much he loves that program. But believe me, everybody knows the job that Jim Leonhard’s doing. If he wants to be a head coach in college, I’m sure that’s down the road. Or, if he would ever like to get in the NFL as a coordinator, I’m sure he can do that as well.”
2. Jerry Gray
Résumé: Now — Packers defensive backs coach. Previously — The 58-year-old Gray, a four-time Pro Bowler in nine NFL seasons as a defensive back, has been a coordinator twice before, with the Buffalo Bills (2001-’05) and Tennessee Titans (2011-’13). He spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive backs coach under head coach Mike Zimmer before joining the Packers’ staff.
Quote, unquote: “When I first came here, the guys probably knew of me. They probably didn’t know anything about me or my playing days. And that’s one thing that I never really talk about,” Gray said earlier this month when asked how his time as a player shaped his coaching style. “But I always talk to them about experience, the things I’ve actually done, and what I try to do is break the game down and say, ‘Hey, look, I have the experience for you. If you want it, I’ll give it to you, but it’s going to take some work.’ And, you know, to have that experience and the knowledge of the game, some guys take it and they become all-pro. And they’re fortunate to have that. And then some guys, they do their own thing, which I’m good with that as long as you’re playing at a high level. So I try to get the guys to understand if you really want to get to the next level and stay there, and hopefully stay there for a long time, while you’re young, God gave you a lot of athletic ability. And I’ll give you the knowledge of the game. If you put those two together, then you’ll make all-pro. You’ll be one of the best in the league.”
3. Mike Smith
Résumé: Now — Packers outside linebackers coach. Previously — The 39-year-old Smith, who played for Ryan and Pettine in Baltimore, broke into NFL coaching working for them with the Jets in 2010. He spent three seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff before Pettine and LaFleur brought him to Green Bay in 2019.
Quote, unquote: “I’m always going to be honest. If something doesn’t look right, it ain’t right, guys. So, I’ve got to sit back and say, ‘This is not good enough. I didn’t do a good enough job,’” Smith said earlier this month. “The film never lies. I’m not coaching junior high or high school or even college kids. These are grown men and that’s part of this business. You’re a reflection of me. If it’s not dominance, then it’s on me. I’m hard to be satisfied and be pleased, my wife would probably tell you.”
4. Wade Phillips
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 73-year-old Phillips worked with LaFleur in 2017, when LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator and Phillips was their defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach three times (Denver, Buffalo, Dallas) and an interim head coach two other times (Atlanta, Houston) while serving as a defensive coordinator nine times since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 1976 with his father Bum’s Houston Oilers. He Tweeted earlier this month that he wants to coach again.
I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win.— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 15, 2021
Quote, unquote: “I feel like I could help somebody,” Phillips told The Buffalo News in September. “That’s the only thing. But they’ve got to feel that way, too. But there’ll be some teams that don’t do as well. Whether they’ll consider me to help, I don’t know that. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”
5. Kris Richard
Résumé: Now — Spent 2020 out of football. Previously — The 41-year-old Richard was Seattle’s defensive coordinator (2015-’17) and ran Dallas’ defense (2018-’19), leading to multiple head-coaching interviews. After not getting any head-coaching or coordinator offers last offseason, he took the year off from coaching.
Quote, unquote: “I’ve always watched football critically. It’s not about what anybody else is doing. It’s about, ‘What would I do?’ Always being prepared, situationally,” Richard told USA Today in November. “I don’t think there’s anybody I can’t work with,” he said. “But those interviews and this last hiring cycle prepared me better.”
6. Kris Kocurek
Résumé: Now — San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach. Previously — The 42-year-old Kocurek spent nine seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins before joining the 49ers in 2019. He spent two years working under now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh, one of LaFleur’s closest friends, and LaFleur could want to mimic the scheme Saleh ran in San Francisco.
Quote, unquote: “Gray area always creates hesitation. You want these players playing in a world of black and white, so they know what's expected of them so they can go as fast as humanly possible,” Saleh told NFL.com last year. “Kocurek is the definition of black and white. He's very clear and cut with what he's asking of the players. He's very clear and cut with his techniques.”
7. Chris Shula
Résumé: Now — Rams outside linebackers coach. Previously — Shula, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and son of former Cincinnati head coach David Shula, just finished his fourth season with the Rams and his time in L.A. overlapped with LaFleur’s. Before joining McVay’s staff in 2017, he spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. Set to turn 35 next week, Shula was McVay’s college teammate at Miami (Ohio) for four years.
Quote, unquote: “I probably get more questions about Sean and going to college with Sean than I do about being a Shula,” Shula told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “It’s pretty funny that now that association has taken precedent. We would be the two guys who would get up and do sprints on the beach,” Shula said. “Our other buddies would be like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ That’s just kind of how we always were.”
8. Kacy Rodgers
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers defensive line coach. Previously — The 51-year-old Rodgers was Bowles’ defensive coordinator with the Jets (2015-’18) before joining Bowles in Tampa, where he coaches a defensive line that gave the Packers fits en route to Super Bowl LV.
Quote, unquote: “I think the strength of their defense is they play so well together. Their front is stout,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in advance of the NFC Championship Game. “They do a good job controlling the line of scrimmage. They’ve been good against the run the entire season. I think (Bowles’) schemes for years have been cutting edge and he presents a lot of challenges for the offense.”
9. Mike Caldwell
Résumé: Now — Buccaneers inside linebackers coach. Previously — The 49-year-old Caldwell is also well-versed in Bowles’ scheme, having worked for him in New York as the Jets’ assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach (2015-’18). The Packers struggled against Caldwell’s two stars in Lavonte David and Devin White in both meetings this season.
Quote, unquote: "So much stuff that we do will be tied together," Kacy Rodgers said of how Bowles' system relies on the defensive line and linebackers working in concert — meaning his group and Caldwell’s group often practice together. "We'll meet together some and then in practice and individual are tied together whether we're working on stunts, games, his guys are right next to my guys. We work together all the time. When you're in the four-man front, I've got two of them, he's two of them and all four of them have to work together. It's very much intertwined."
10. Teryl Austin
Résumé: Now — Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach. Previously — The 55-year-old Austin has defensive coordinator experience with the Lions (2014-’17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and interviewed for the Tennessee Titans opening earlier this month before Shane Bowen was promoted. His Lions defenses were highly regarded and he’s interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent years.
Quote, unquote: “Him being a defensive coordinator, he’s seen a lot,” Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s played against some top offenses and been successful, so having a guy with that type of pedigree in your room and constantly him being in your ear about your technique, just having a real good coach, it’s been good for us in the secondary.”
