'I know my time will come,' Jordan Love says after Packers affirm commitment to Aaron Rodgers
GREEN BAY — Having spent his formative years in scouting working for Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf — a talent evaluator who put an annual premium on quarterbacks in the NFL draft — Brian Gutekunst’s view of investing in the position might be something of a throwback.

That might explain why the Green Bay Packers GM insisted this week he had no regrets about trading up in last April’s NFL draft to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, whose selection set off the chain reaction that left Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur answering a barrage of questions on Monday about the future of their starting quarterback, soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“Really no regrets, looking back at the draft last year,” Gutekunst said during his annual end-of-the-season Q&A session with reporters. “Looking at all those guys we drafted last year, I’m excited about their future and what they can do for the Green Bay Packers. In the opportunities they were given, I thought they performed well.”

Gutekunst was including Love in that evaluation, even though he was inactive for all 18 of the Packers’ games (including practice) behind Rodgers and primary backup Tim Boyle. Of the league’s 32 first-round picks, Love was the only one not to see any game action at all in 2020 while 27 of the 32 first-round picks saw action in at least 10 games.

love photo 2-3

Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love was inactive for all 18 games this season.

“I think the biggest thing I took from watching (Rodgers) is watching how he practices. The dude practices just like he plays. A super-consistent dude every day,” Love said in an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio earlier this week. ”He’s mad if he misses a throw or somebody messes up a route in practice, same way he’d be mad in the game. Just learning how consistent he is.

“I think I’m on the right path. Obviously, for me, it’s developing and learning the offense. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, I’m a good player who can make plays. (I’m) just learning the offense and then when I finally get some time to get in a game, whether that’s preseason or whatnot, just getting to showcase that.”

Biding his time

When that time will come, Love doesn’t know — especially with the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing for the offseason program and next summer’s preseason games. Both Gutekunst and LaFleur acknowledged the team has contingency plans in place if the offseason program is again forced into the virtual realm as it was this past spring, and to this point Love hasn’t shown enough to make the Packers think he’d be ready to take over as the starter next season.

“(I’m) very patient," Love said. "In the back of my head, I know my time will come. It’s all about what I do with that. Got to make the most of that opportunity. (The timing) is out of my hands, I guess.”

The other four first-round picks who didn’t hit double digits in games played in 2020 all dealt with injuries or COVID-19 issues: Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah, the third overall pick who played in nine games; Jacksonville cornerback C.J. Henderson, the ninth overall pick who played in eight games; Las Vegas cornerback Damon Arnette, the 19th overall pick who played in nine games; and Tennessee offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th overall pick who played in only one game.

Wilson, though, had a nightmarish rookie season in which he was arrested and charged with DUI in September, three days before the season opener; twice was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list; and was suspended for “violating club rules” in December.

Now, with Gutekunst and LaFleur having affirmed, at least verbally, their commitment to Rodgers as their quarterback of both the present and the foreseeable future — “Absolutely, he will be here for a long time,” LaFleur said on Monday — where does that leave Love?

‘A very talented prospect’

“I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we’re really excited about developing,” Gutekunst said. “I know that maybe that’s not the norm to have quarterbacks sit for a long time, but we certainly believe in that.”

And that’s where Gutekunst’s history with Wolf comes in. Yes, Rodgers sat for three years behind Brett Favre after Ted Thompson took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick after Rodgers’ draft-day tumble from being in the conversation as the possible No. 1 overall pick. But those were extraordinary circumstances, with Favre putting off retirement until March 2008 — short lived though that retirement turned out to be — while Rodgers bided his time.

It was Wolf who invested in quarterbacks on a nearly annual basis and developed them behind Favre.

After trading for Favre, Wolf drafted BYU’s Ty Detmer (ninth round, 1992); Washington’s Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993); Alabama’s Jay Barker (fifth round, 1995); USC’s Kyle Wachholtz (seventh round, 1996); Army’s Ronnie McAda (seventh round, 1997); Boston College’s Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998); and Virginia’s Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999).

Now, let’s be clear: After trading a first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons to get himself the quarterback he wanted — fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Favre — Wolf never used anything higher than a fourth-round pick on a quarterback. So what Gutekunst did in taking Love at No. 26 overall — not to mention trading up to do so — definitely is not an apples-to-apples comparison to what Wolf did.

So for Gutekunst to draw that parallel is clearly a stretch. Nevertheless, he insisted that’s how he views Love.

“When you go through my history here with the Green Bay Packers, whether it was Matt Hasselbeck or Aaron Brooks, and the way we developed those guys and always feeling good about having a guy that if something happened to Brett back in those days … that if we needed to go to somebody else because of injury or anything else, that we were able to do that,” Gutekunst said. “We believe in that. This probably won’t be the first time we draft quarterback and try to develop him, because we just think it’s such an important part of the game.”

Limited practice work

Just where Love is in his development entering his second NFL season is hard to gauge. With COVID-19 having wiped out the traditional offseason program after the draft, with training camp having been truncated because of the pandemic, with preseason games being canceled, and with Boyle being ahead of Love on the depth chart, Love was relegated to a handful of 11-on-11 scout-team snaps in practice each day. His performance in camp was decidedly uneven, and there’s no guarantee the NFL will be able to return to a normal offseason program this spring, either.

Nevertheless, LaFleur insisted he was pleased with the progress Love made this year given the circumstances, saying Love’s most meaningful work came with quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy after practices when the two would work together on every aspect of Love’s game.

“I think he really did a nice job, and I thought he got more and more comfortable, obviously as the year progressed,” LaFleur said of Love. “I think Luke Getsy does a tremendous job with him, always putting in that extra work post-practice. And I think that is absolutely critical for all young quarterbacks, to make sure their fundamentals, their footwork (improve), because that is the foundation of great quarterback play. That stuff has to be on point.

“The challenge for him (is), you've got to continue to build upon where you're at right now and come back much better. Because it was unfortunate, when you don't have a real offseason where you can get the coaching, the details of the footwork, the details of the fundamentals. It's tough to work on stuff when you're not quite sure. Yeah, you can show 'em on tape, but you’ve really got to coach the player as they're doing it so they can feel it while they're getting critiqued.

“He's got to take that and make sure he's got a set plan each and every day (this offseason). I told him, 'Hey, you can go take a week or two off, but then we're back at it.' And we'll be in constant communication in terms of just getting updates from him, where he thinks he is. But it's going to take a deliberate approach each and every day and pinpointing what exactly it is that he's trying to improve on a daily basis.”

Better than 12?

How quickly that approach can transform Love into a viable backup remains to be seen. In the interview with CBS Sports Radio, Love said Rodgers has treated him well.

“They kind of painted a picture coming in, it’s like me vs. Aaron. And it’s like (I’m) kind of thinking about that when I’m talking to him, so it’s kind of weird,” Love said. “(But) he’s a great dude. I think we’ve got a good relationship.”

Asked if he could be better than Rodgers someday, Love replied: “That’s the goal. That’s the goal right there.”

While it’s reasonable to wonder if Love could attain such a lofty goal, neither Gutekunst nor LaFleur gave any indication they were displeased with the rate of Love’s development given the circumstances. And while their pledge to Rodgers led some to wonder if Love might be traded in the aftermath of Rodgers’ MVP-caliber season, there’s no reason to think Gutekunst will reverse course without ever having seen Love in game action.

“I’m really excited about the limited development that Jordan has been able to do in the short period of time that we’ve had him,” Gutekunst said. “There were some unforeseen challenges as far as (the virtual) offseason and no preseason games and things like that. So, we’re excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games, at the same time while we’re competing for championships with Aaron.”

