‘I know my role’: Despite strong showing in 23-14 preseason loss to Jets, Kurt Benkert understands Packers’ quarterback dynamic

He was certainly good in the first half — save for two awkward trip-and-falls from under center, which he ultimately overcame — as he directed a pair of touchdown drives. He finished the half 12 of 16 for 103 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (112.2 passer rating), and of his four incompletions, two were third-down drops (one by Jace Sternberger, one by Malik Taylor) that would have converted first downs to keep drives alive but instead forced punts; an overthrown deep ball to Reggie Begelton; and a get-the-ball-out throwaway incompletion under pressure.

LaFleur said Benkert showed “good command,” the “ability to hang in the pocket” and made “some off-schedule plays” — all things LaFleur looks for at the position.

But Benkert, who said he kept any pregame jitters at bay on Friday by spending time with his wife Sam and their daughter Scout and with chores around the house (including laundry), might have shown the most after two gaffes that could have been his undoing.

On back-to-back plays early in a second-quarter drive, Benkert tripped and fell coming out from under center at the snap. Both times, it appeared rookie right guard Royce Newman either tripped Benkert or stepped on his foot, causing the tumbles.