'I know how to win': Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy isn't worried about his job

McCarthy was brought to Dallas because of his history of playoff success with the Green Bay Packers, which included a Super Bowl title following the 2010 season. But he was fired during a bad 2018 season, was of the league in 2019 and so he hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since 1995 and have not had back-to-back winning and playoff seasons since 2006 and 2007. And although the team bounced back from a 6-10 mark in 2020 to win the NFC East title, no one is satisfied.

"We want to build on what we have accomplished, particularly from last year to this year," McCarthy said. "But no doubt, we did not reach our goal. That is clear."

Now the Cowboys are heading into an offseason in which they could lose their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, both of whom have had multiple interviews for head coaching jobs. And they also must navigate the futures of 21 players who are about to become free agents.

So how does he sell to a frustrated and angry fan base that the Cowboys will not only be better in 2022, but be good enough to finally take the next step in the playoffs and truly contend for a championship?