‘I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter,‘ Packers QB Jordan Love says

He was the starter throughout offseason practices, and even though his performances during organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp were uneven — he had a magnificent second day of minicamp but was inconsistent otherwise — Love thoroughly understood the value of all that work.

“That was huge during the OTAs. Very valuable. As a quarterback, the one thing you need a lot of is reps and you can’t take any of those for granted,” Love said. “Not having Aaron here and me being able to get all those reps right there, that was huge. And it’s helped me come in to where I am now. Obviously during a normal year, I wouldn’t be getting those reps, so that was huge.”

According to veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, Love’s offseason experience has had an impact on his play so far in training camp, even with all the growth he still has in front of him.

“It was funny, I was talking to him in pre-practice today just about how things are going, and he seems so calm this year,” Patrick said. “You can tell that he’s picking up on everything, and I think those OTA reps were crucial for him. Just a ton of reps to say the cadence, say the play call, go through things, hit strikes on quick stuff.