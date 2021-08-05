‘I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter,‘ Packers QB Jordan Love says

GREEN BAY — First things first: Jordan Love will ultimately be judged — as will general manager Brian Gutekunst, who traded up and drafted him in the first round last year — based on Ws and Ls, not Q&As with the media.
For quarterbacks, it’s about winning games, not winning news conferences.
And so, unless you believe conversations with writers and broadcasters translate to how a player interacts with the dudes he’s surrounded by in the huddle or chit-chats with in the locker room — and there are those who do think there’s some correlation — it probably doesn’t matter how engaging or entertaining the Green Bay Packers second-year backup quarterback was during his first in-the-room-where-it-happens back-and-forth with reporters after practice on Thursday.
Nevertheless, speaking one day after starter Aaron Rodgers was his typically deep, erudite self in his Zoom session with reporters, and minutes before third-stringer Kurt Benkert took the Lambeau Field media auditorium stage to spin folksy tales and deliver a few comedy club-worthy one-liners, it was an interesting juxtaposition when Love was exactly the guy his coaches and teammates describe him as being: Calm, even-keeled, and a little quiet.
“Being the quarterback, you are the leader of the team. You’ve got to be engaged with guys all the time,” Love explained. “And that’s something I’ve been working on since my time at Utah State. Just trying to be a better leader. Because obviously sometimes, I can be quiet.
“It just comes down to getting to know your teammates and being a great teammate. That’s all I try and be — be there for everybody. It’s obviously something that every day I’m trying to get better at.”
While he’d done a couple of Zoom interview sessions since Gutekunst selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Love had never actually been face-to-face with the Wisconsin media before Thursday. And there was no denying he scored points for self-awareness and honesty, especially when asked about Rodgers’ return to the fold after his offseason of discontent made Love the temporary starting quarterback.
Love said that while he didn’t allow himself to get caught up in the will-he-or-won’t-he roller-coaster of whether Rodgers would return, he did force himself to take the approach that Rodgers wasn’t coming back.
“Obviously there’s going to be either two options: Either he was going to be back, or he wasn’t,” Love said. “Obviously, (it's) very great to have Aaron back just on this team. He’s a huge presence at the quarterback position and in the locker room as well and then as a leader on the team. So it’s great to have him back.
“The whole (offseason), I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter. That’s the only way you can look at that situation. I feel like if you don’t, you won’t be ready. That’s how I looked at it the whole way: In my head, he wasn’t coming back. ‘I’ve got to get myself ready to be the starter.’”
He was the starter throughout offseason practices, and even though his performances during organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp were uneven — he had a magnificent second day of minicamp but was inconsistent otherwise — Love thoroughly understood the value of all that work.
“That was huge during the OTAs. Very valuable. As a quarterback, the one thing you need a lot of is reps and you can’t take any of those for granted,” Love said. “Not having Aaron here and me being able to get all those reps right there, that was huge. And it’s helped me come in to where I am now. Obviously during a normal year, I wouldn’t be getting those reps, so that was huge.”
According to veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, Love’s offseason experience has had an impact on his play so far in training camp, even with all the growth he still has in front of him.
“It was funny, I was talking to him in pre-practice today just about how things are going, and he seems so calm this year,” Patrick said. “You can tell that he’s picking up on everything, and I think those OTA reps were crucial for him. Just a ton of reps to say the cadence, say the play call, go through things, hit strikes on quick stuff.
“It’s about consistency, it’s about showing up day in and day out. And, we’ve all got the best model for that. Aaron never makes mistakes. That’s what makes him so great. Yes, he’s talented, but he’s so smart with the ball and so smart with his teammates, encouraging and putting us in the right position.”
While Rodgers had kept him abreast of offseason developments via phone calls and text messages (“If anything was going on, he’d let me know”), Love learned that Rodgers was reporting to camp via a message from his agent while en route to Green Bay himself.
With Rodgers back, Love has tried to take advantage. Although Rodgers said Love isn’t inclined to ask a ton of questions, he does watch Rodgers and try to emulate what he sees — just as Rodgers did with Brett Favre from 2005 through 2007 as Favre’s understudy.
“JLo by nature is a quiet guy, and I really enjoy the way he goes about his work time,” Rodgers said. “He may not ask a ton of questions, but I know he’s watching. Like with me watching Brett, I could see what he was doing but I didn’t really understand why he was doing it. And maybe sometimes he didn’t either. He just had such incredible feel and footwork, he just kind of did things innately.
“For me, I’ve always been kind of a ‘Why?’ guy, so I want to know why is he doing this and what about this is allowing him to throw the ball from a balanced platform, so I kind of incorporated those things and my own wrinkles over the years. And part of the fun is passing that stuff on to guys. Not everybody’s going to get it, necessarily, but I enjoy passing it on.”
With Rodgers in his 17th season and not needing extensive preseason work — or any preseason action whatsoever — Love is poised to get plenty of in-game opportunities this summer. And what he does with them will go a long way to helping predict his future as the eventual starter.
“I’m super excited for it,” Love said. “The last time I played a game was the Senior Bowl coming out of college, so over a year and a half ago.
“This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”
