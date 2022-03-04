'I am all about winning': Mike McCarthy escapes Dallas drama under Jerry Jones

FORT WORTH, Texas — To say that Mike McCarthy didn't know the circus he was joining when he accepted owner Jerry Jones' offer to become coach of the Dallas Cowboys before the 2020 season is like saying that anyone who married a Kardashian didn't know they would be living a life on reality television.
Unless he had been living under a rock for the last 30 years, how could you not know?
Still, there are two different realities of seeing it from the outside and living it.
And there has been some shock value for McCarthy, who previously coached a vastly different organization in the Green Bay Packers. It is a publicly owned team with a general manager who stayed out of the limelight.
"I think it's a little bit of a welcome to the Dallas Cowboys," McCarthy said of his experiences during a two-part interview with the local media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "That is the reality of it. I think you have to look at it that way. You couldn't have two more opposite situations."
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells once called joining the Cowboys like playing the big room in Las Vegas.
And it can be that.
It also can be the Barnum and Bailey Circus with Jerry Jones as the ringmaster.
McCarthy got the bitter taste of the Cowboys' roller coaster under Jones following the disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card playoffs.
Jones had already assured McCarthy his job was safe for 2022 but he declined to immediately endorse his future during subsequent media interviews.
He also talked up defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a future coach of the Cowboys, which opened a Pandora's box of narratives that include former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as a possible replacement.
That's where McCarthy draws the line.
"It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of," McCarthy said. "I don't think anybody would want to be a part of it on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he's being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that.
"I would be ignorant not to acknowledge that the hard thing is when your family hears stuff like that. That is the part you can do without, that I don't like."
Jones had already told McCarthy that he was safe and he also made a point to talk to him about the Payton rumors.
"He addressed it. We laughed about it and moved on and that's really where it is," McCarthy said.
McCarthy has come to realize there is a "difference between Jerry the owner and Jerry the GM."
He has spent a lot of time with Jones and takes comfort in the relationship they have developed and the daily conversations they have.
"I am also involved in numerous conversations about what he and I are building here together and that is what I go off of," McCarthy said. "So the strength of the partnership, what's in front of us. Short-term plan, long-term plan obviously we got some big decisions to make with our roster.
"I would say our relationship is very open and direct and we've had a lot of conversations about everything that we're doing and I think that's extremely healthy and it's definitely the way I like to do things."
McCarthy is also able to shun the narratives because his focus is solely on winning and building a winning culture in the Cowboys' locker room. He turns a blind eye to everything else.
"I have developed a different version of the filter I have always worked with: does it affect winning? McCarthy said. "If it affects winning it is really important to me and everyone knows that. Everybody. I am all about winning."
He said Jerry Jones has built the marketing universe of the sporting industry and you are not in tune with who you are and where you are working if you don't realize that.
And while the narratives drive talk radio and social media, McCarthy doesn't believe it affect the Cowboys' locker room or his ability to build a winning culture because he understands the environment and doesn't make it personal.
"I think if I allowed it and I reacted to it and put my personal feelings in front of my professional commitment and goal then it probably would," McCarthy said. "I wouldn't be handling it right. Our players know one thing: We are about winning. That is all I ever talk about.
"Everybody that I touch and everybody who I am responsible for, we are all there to win a championship. That is all that really matters, how we spend our time and energy and focus."
McCarthy is emboldened by his conversations with longtime Cowboys employees who tell him "this is the best they have ever seen as far as the culture around the locker room."
"That is a huge compliment from someone who has worked there 20 years. I know we are doing it right," McCarthy said.
He also has to know that if the Cowboys don't win in 2022, the circus will go on without him.
Fave 5: Packers reporter Jason Wilde shares memorable stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal writers' favorite work from 2019. From Packers reporter Jason Wilde: When I started on the Packers beat for the State Journal in 1996 — the first of 13 consecutive seasons I covered them for the paper — I had three really great mentors in Green Bay: State Journal Packers beat writer Kent Youngblood, State Journal columnist Tom Oates, and Tom Mulhern, who was at the Appleton Post-Crescent at the time but would later spend more than two decades at the State Journal covering the Packers and University of Wisconsin football. Among the many lessons I learned from them at that young age of 24 was what an incredible responsibility we bore to chronicle the journey of each team we covered each season. Every journey was different, but covering it was no more or less important based on how the season went or how far the journey took that team. In ’96, it took the Packers to New Orleans and the Super Bowl XXXI title, the historic franchise’s first championship since the 1960s glory days.
Now in Year 4 of my second tour of duty covering the Packers for the State Journal thanks to sports editor Greg Sprout, the 2019 season has been — and continues to be, as the Packers ready themselves for an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12 — a fascinating journey. And it has nothing to do with the franchise celebrating its 100th birthday in August. (Although that was quite the accomplishment. And you should’ve seen the cake.)
From the team hiring Matt LaFleur as its new head coach, to the arrival of flamboyant and dominant pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (and his brother-from-another-mother fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith) in free agency, to 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers’ and the 40-year-old LaFleur’s work-in-progress offense and relationship, it’s all somehow gotten the Packers to a 13-3 record and into the postseason — something Super Bowl-winning head coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy couldn’t do in their first seasons.
For my five selections, I tried to pick stories that reflected key mileposts in the 2019 Packers’ journey.
Finally ‘living out our dream’ together, Za’Darius and Preston Smith eager to ‘make some things happen’ for Packers defense
With the team having cut ties with Nick Perry, and Clay Matthews expected to depart in unrestricted free agency, the Packers are counting on the Smiths to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks and deliver more sacks than their two former first-round picks managed together last year.
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
A the Packers kicked off the NFL’s 100th season with a 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the offense did just enough — and the defense carried the day.
Aaron Rodgers wanted a relationship ‘built on trust and communication’ — and that’s exactly what he and coach Matt LaFleur are building
Now, it’s up to Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur — and the rest of the offense — to keep it going against in Sunday night's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Having already clinched a playoff berth coming into the game, the Packers now have put themselves in prime position for a first-round playoff bye — and perhaps even the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed — with a win next Sunday at Detroit.